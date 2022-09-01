Shia LaBeouf awkwardly dropping receipts aside, the promotional tour for the erotic thriller Don’t Worry Darling is in full swing as it gets ready to open in theaters later this month. Directed by Olivia Wilde, the film stars her now-boyfriend Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, and Chris Pine, whose character is based on a real life person who’s practically the actor’s polar opposite.

While being interviewed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, Wilde revealed that Pine’s character will take his cues from the highly controversial Jordan Peterson, whose rhetoric has gotten so despicable lately that even Joe Rogan is calling him out. The Peterson revelation led to Wilde explaining the incel movement to Gyllenhaal, who worked in one heck of a zinger. Via Interview:

WILDE: Terrifying. We based that character on this insane man, Jordan Peterson, who is this pseudo-intellectual hero to the incel community. You know the incels? GYLLENHAAL: No. WILDE: They’re basically disenfranchised, mostly white men, who believe they are entitled to sex from women. GYLLENHAAL: Oh, right. WILDE: And they believe that society has now robbed them—that the idea of feminism is working against nature, and that we must be put back into the correct place. GYLLENHAAL: Well, they must be psyched. Things are going really well for them.

Despite playing a character based on one of the weirdest dudes imaginable, Pine was great to have on set thanks to his “very positive force” and willingness to engage with the part.

“Chris, who I’ve known for, like, 20 years, probably agreed to do the movie at first as a favor to an old buddy, and then he really took it and ran with it,” Wilde said.

Don’t Worry Darling opens in theaters on September 23.

(Via Interview)