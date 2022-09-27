Don’t Worry Darling premiered a few days ago, but what may ultimately go down as the film’s predominant legacy is all the off-screen drama surrounding it, whether it’s about Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh, Shia LaBeouf, or Harry Styles and Chris Pine. Also, not so much drama, but Styles and Nick Kroll generated some attention by sharing a kiss. All in all, the movie’s press cycle has been a lot and as Kroll now (jokingly) explains, he was the mastermind behind it all.

In an interview on The Tonight Show yesterday (September 26), the comedian told Jimmy Fallon, “So, if you haven’t seen it yet, it’s, like, a thriller. And I think the less you know about the movie going in, the better, so that when you’re watching it, it’s all new and surprising. So, I decided, ‘Let’s create a lot of buzz around the film, but not about the film itself, right?'”

He continued, “You know, I’m the little… I’m the puppeteer. And so I was like, ‘Hey Harry, you know what would be a great idea? When you walk into the premiere in Venice, spit on Chris Pine.’ And he was like, ‘Got it.’ But then he was like, ‘I don’t know if that’s gonna work,’ so then I was like, ‘You know what? Maybe you should just, you know, give me a kiss.’ And then I asked him to spit in my mouth. He wouldn’t do it. The guy’s got boundaries. And so it ended up… anyway, but it ended up working.”

Check out the full interview above.