MAGA insurrectionist cheerleader and fist-pumper Josh Hawley hasn’t had the greatest running from the scene of the angry January 6 mob has led to him being mocked as a “laughingstock” and a “fleeing coward” by his Kansas City hometown paper, and somehow, he’s not done yet.

The far-right congressman kept on fundraising, somehow, with merch that showed him doing that fist pump, and then he trotted over to the Turning Point USA student summit, where he insisted that he wouldn’t “run away” from anyone (including his enemies), despite evidence to the contrary that he did so with people who were so-called friendlies to him. “I’m not gonna bend the knee,” he insisted, while not realizing that he continues to publicly humiliate himself.

And that’s about the point that people realized how Hawley’s about to release a new book that is curiously titled, Manhood: The Masculine Virtues America Needs. Oh boy, are people having fun with that one. The jokes are flying while people simply cannot see how a “coward” could teach anyone about “manhood.” This feels a lot like Tucker Carlson’s testicle-tanning-filled montage that lamented the end of the alpha male or something. It’s odd stuff to fixate upon, and people wonder whether Hawley needs to brush up on his Hamlet or maybe write a book about stretching before another Capitol Hill sprint.

Josh “Haulin Ass” Hawley writes a book called “Manhood, the masculine virtues Americans need”. I think a more fitting title of his book would have been “Thoroughly stretch before a run!” What on earth does this coward have that could ever teach anyone about manhood??? — Richard N. Ojeda, II (@Ojeda4America) July 29, 2022

“The gentleman doth run too fast, methinks, for ‘manhood’” https://t.co/9A9SZbJKsr — Hooperstar (@Heathhooperstar) July 29, 2022

Josh Hawley entitling his book "Manhood" just smacks of Queen Gertrude's famous line in Hamlet:

"The lady doeth protest too much methinks." pic.twitter.com/o2khkMGPvm — Walter Klingler (@WalterKlingler) July 29, 2022

Or maybe he misspelled “manhood” and really meant, “Man In A Hood”? Anything is possible.

Josh Hawley's new book is called "Manhood" which I assume is code for "Man In A Hood." — 𝕋𝕨𝕠 𝕊𝕙𝕖𝕕𝕤 𝕁𝕒𝕔𝕜𝕤𝕠𝕟 (@HowCamJokes) July 29, 2022

The hits keep coming, and they’re all hits that Hawley asked for.

You can't make this up. #HawlinAss Republican Senator Josh Hawley is writing a book about masculinity called "Manhood." 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/dhPcQ4Bzz3 — Trial Lawyer Richard (@TrialLawyerRich) July 29, 2022

Wait, wait… Josh Hawley named his book MANHOOD?!??

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🙂🤣🤣😂😂🤣😂😂😂🤣🤣😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣😂🤣😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣😂😂🤣😂😂 — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) July 28, 2022

What Josh Hawley knows about manhood could be written on a post-it note. — Derrick is PRO CHOICE♎ #BLM 🇺🇦 🏳️‍🌈 (@Spawn_03) July 28, 2022

HawlAss Josh Hawley is writing a book called “Manhood: The Masculine Virtues Americans Need” Tucker Carlson did a documentary on the decline of masculinity Madison Cawthorn urges American moms to raise monsters It’s always the weakest men who pretend to be the strongest — Lindy Li (@lindyli) July 29, 2022