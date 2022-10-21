Every once in a while the ladies of The View put politics aside to get a little… freaky. That was especially the case during Thursday’s episode when the panel tackled a woman’s claims that her house was being haunted by horny ghosts. The topic led Joy Behar to confess to not just one, but several sexy paranormal encounters. Even more shocking, Whoopi Goldberg was at a loss for words. The View co-host is never one to pull her punches, but she genuinely did not know what to do with this information.

The whole thing went down after Sara Haines jokingly asked if you can get pregnant from having sex with a ghost to which Behar responded with her personal experience. Via The A.V. Club:

Meanwhile, Behar stews for a moment before quietly stating, “I’ve had sex with a few ghosts and never got pregnant.” Whoopi Goldberg—never missing a beat—says, “I’m just gonna let that ride. I don’t know how many of you just heard what Joy just said, but I’m going to let it ride.” There is then no further discussion on the topic, and Behar shares no details of her paranormal tryst.

Was Behar joking for the cameras? Possibly. That said, as The A.V. Club notes, Behar wouldn’t be the first celebrity to claim she’s gotten freaky with the undead. Lucy Liu once told Us Weekly about a similar encounter that was “sheer bliss.” Interestingly, Liu also did not get pregnant from ghost sex, so really, who’s to say what’s weird and what’s a foolproof angle rife for pleasure?

