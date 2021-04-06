Normally, The View descends into chaos and heated exchanges as the panel tackles the controversial topics of the day, but on Tuesday, things got uncharacteristically horny as the co-hosts went completely off the rails talking about Regé-Jean Page not returning for Season 2 of Netflix’s Bridgerton. Apparently, co-host Sunny Hostin “burns” for Page’s character, The Duke, and as she attempted to work through her feelings on him leaving the show, Whoopi Goldberg chose chaos by offering to send Sunny a vibrator. At that point, the entire panel discussion descended into laughter, and none of the co-hosts could rein it in.

After co-host Sara Haines revealed that she had to apologize to her husband that Page wasn’t coming back, Joy Behar immediately wanted to know what that’s all about. Haines admitted that, like a lot of married couples, they’ve been trapped inside with toddlers during a pandemic, so Bridgerton helped… set the mood.

After Whoopi tried to work in an aside about how the show has sent corset sales skyrocketing, she threw the discussion to Meghan McCain who attempted to steer the conversation away from Bridgerton, which she doesn’t watch, to her favorite show, Yellowstone. Although, she did say she’d give Bridgerton a try if her co-hosts checked out Yellowstone, and Haines seemed game.

But even McCain couldn’t help getting caught up in the hysterical mood and joked that everyone comparing their sex lives to Bridgerton wasn’t what she signed up for in the morning. “That was not what I agreed to talk about on air. Meghan does not want any more topics like this,” she said as Whoopi jumped back in to say they’ll post info on where to buy vibrators on ABC.com.