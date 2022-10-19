Meghan Markle‘s recent remarks about her experience on Deal or No Deal did not sit well with Whoopi Goldberg. The outspoken The View co-host took the royal Duchess to task for the way she described the show as “all looks and little substance.” Markle also said that she felt objectified and not valued for her intellect.

“There were times I was on set at Deal or No Deal and thinking back to my time working as an intern at the U.S. Embassy in Argentina in Buenos Aires and being in the motorcade with the security of treasury at the time and being valued specifically for my brain,” Markle said on her podcast. “Here, I was being valued for something quite the opposite.”

“The objectification might be coming from you and how you felt about how these women were being portrayed,” Goldberg said in response to Markle’s complaints before spelling out the nature of the entertainment business.

MEGHAN MARKLE FELT OBJECTIFIED ON 'DEAL OR NO DEAL': Markle looked back at the beginning of her career in show business and admits being conflicted about her time as one of the briefcase-opening assistants on the game show — #TheView panel weighs in. https://t.co/cVclFZyKV0 pic.twitter.com/28ZhCR3DZN — The View (@TheView) October 19, 2022

“That’s what you have to change because we’re performers. When you’re a performer, you take the gig. Sometimes you’re in a bozo suit, sometimes you got a big nose, and this is just the way it is. We’re not journalists. We’re actors. We’re trying to get to another place.” Sunny Hostin jumped in to describe the “archetype” Markle was referring to as she pointed out that the show had “no big girls” and all they had were “little, skinny, tiny, pretty models.” However, Goldberg fired back, “But what did you think you were going to [do]? That’s what the show was.”

As Goldberg continued to push back on Markle’s remarks, she eventually landed at the crux of her argument. “Just maybe you don’t want to make the other women feel bad because maybe they’re trying to make a living, too,” Goldberg said.

