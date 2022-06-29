The last two weeks have been a bloodbath for the Democrats. The right-leaning Supreme Court, a third of whom were appointed by Donald Trump, have been dramatically reshaping America, blowing up the line separating church and state, loosening already too loose gun laws, and destroying Roe v. Wade after half a century. And they’re almost certainly not done. What has the party that controls all three houses of government done? Not much! And people, who are already hopping mad at the Supremes, are getting really sick of the lack of pushback.

That wishy-washiness was on full display in an interview Vice President Kamala Harris did with CNN. Reporter Dana Bash asked her, straight-up, “What do you say to Democratic voters who argue ‘Wait a minute, we worked really hard to elect a Democratic president and vice president, a Democratic-led House, a Democratic-led Senate. Do it now’?”

Harris’ response spoke volumes. “Do what now?” she shot back. “What now? I mean, we need, we, listen, what we did, we extended the Child Tax Credit.”

Dash butted in to clarify, saying, “I’m sorry, when I say ‘Do it now,’ yeah, act legislatively to make abortion rights legal.”

But Harris punted the responsibility elsewhere. “We feel the same way. Do it now,” she said. “Congress needs to do it now in terms of permanently putting in place a clear indication that it is the law of the land that women have the ability and the right to make decisions about their reproductive care and the government does not have the right to make those decisions for a woman.”

Right now, Republicans are moving in lockstep when it comes to taking away rights, from women, from LGBTQIA+ people, from people in impoverished communities. They could easily take back the House and the Senate in November. Democratic voters have been demanding those they voted in power to do something. Sadly, Harris’ low-key, buck-passing response did not exactly inspire confidence.

we're all trying to figure out who's in charge around here, same as you! https://t.co/QWv6MGKaXo — Katherine Krueger (@kath_krueger) June 29, 2022

How in the world can this be their messaging? What are these meetings like? How badly are they looking to lose all support? https://t.co/tupYpdPtXK — Anjelica Triola (@anjelica) June 29, 2022

democrats are the living embodiment of the “we tried nothing and we’re all out of ideas” meme https://t.co/NKWBFOCjS2 — Jack Mirkinson (@jackmirkinson) June 29, 2022

I truly can’t believe that after 19 kids were murdered AND Roe vs Wade was overturned, the democrat message is “but we passed the child tax credit that a lot of people had to pay back” https://t.co/fePuQK6N8G — Poli Sci Bitches (@poliscibitches) June 29, 2022

Also pretty clear from this clip that Harris is probably not planning to be president at any point. This whole interview is the attitude of a lowly bureaucratic functionary, not anyone who is used to leading or wants to be a leader. She's given up, imo. https://t.co/IrJsgJk91U — Heidi N. Moore (@moorehn) June 29, 2022

use federal land for abortion clinics, generally ignore the Supreme Court, blackmail manchin and sinema into overturning the filibuster and codifying abortion rights and voting rights, like literally anything instead of just fundraising https://t.co/ZUebtpYuPm — gatling gun kelly (@noahpasaran) June 29, 2022

I don't know Kamala, when FDR was getting blocked on his New Deal shit he threatened to pack the court and they backed down. Maybe you could do that? Or maybe open up those folders with dirt on every Dem and start putting pressure on them. https://t.co/d82rM031Ze — 🪐Sailor Sega Saturn🪐 (@LiegeCoren) June 29, 2022

They are going to lose so fucking hard and it is all their fault. https://t.co/ATPCk08ltg — Zane Schacht – Voice Goblin (@VoicesByZane) June 29, 2022

Years ago I watched a neighbor, exasperated, fight with his landlord about some unresolved apartment issue. The neighbor kept shouting, "You're the landlord! You're the landlord!" That's how I feel about the Biden admin. https://t.co/XXs6jeIJTn — Jacob Silverman (@SilvermanJacob) June 29, 2022

when you definitely give a fuck https://t.co/IJBsNtb8no — cheef o'brien (@borgposting) June 29, 2022

In related news, even Republicans are shocked at how little Democrats have done to fight the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Indeed, some of these conservatives have some pretty good ideas about how to give them a what-fer.

But at least one elected Democratic lawmaker has some ideas.