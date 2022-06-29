Maya Hawke didn’t hold back from sharing her thoughts on the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade while appearing on Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show.

“We just got into talking about the Supreme Court ruling and this essay that my mom wrote a couple of months ago when they were putting these further restrictions on abortion access, and it was sort of preceding this whole thing,” the Stranger Things star said. In 2021, Hawke’s mother, Uma Thurman, wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post in which she revealed that she had an abortion when she was a teenager.

Hawke continued, “My mom wrote this really beautiful essay about her abortion that she got when she was really young, and about how if she hadn’t have had it, she wouldn’t have become the person that she’d become, and I wouldn’t exist, and how both of my parents lives would’ve been totally derailed if she hadn’t had access to safe and legal health care — fundamental health care.” She recognizes that wealthy people will “always be able to get abortions, but so many people, because of this ruling this week, will not only not be able to pursue their dreams, but actually lose their lives and be unsafe.”

You can probably guess what the bleeped word is. But just in case, Hawke said it two more times (after getting host Jimmy Fallon’s permission). “I can say, ‘F*ck the Supreme Court’? Oh, f*ck the Supreme Court. Yeah, rock on. But we’re gonna keep fighting, and we’re gonna win like our grandmothers did.” You can watch the interview above.