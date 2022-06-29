President AOC? It’s theoretically possible.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dropped by The Late Show on Tuesday to discuss, well, there’s a lot to discuss at the moment. That’s why the congresswoman appeared in three segments. In the first video, AOC discussed the Jan. 6th Committee hearing and that “those who specifically sought pardons for themselves should be expelled from the US House of Representatives,” she told host Stephen Colbert. In the second video, she implored Joe Biden and fellow democrats to expand the Supreme Court and end the filibuster in the Senate, especially in the wake of Roe v. Wade getting overturned. In the third, Colbert asked Ocasio-Cortez whether she would consider running for president.

“You know, I know somebody who’s going to turn 35 about a month before the election in 2024,” he said. “Is that job appealing to you at all? Theoretically.” AOC replied, “I think that we need to focus on keeping a democracy for anybody to be president in the next couple of years and that’s my central focus is helping the people of this country right now.” So, it’s possible? “You’re getting me in trouble,” Ocasio-Cortez said while laughing. “I don’t know about all of that.”

Can you blame her? AOC faces competition from an octogenarian and Howard Stern.

You can watch The Late Show interview above (and read her abortion access guide here).