Just when you thought Kanye West’s bizarre downward spiral into gross antisemitism couldn’t get any worse, Vice has unearthed clips cut from the rapper’s Tucker Carlson interview that paint him in an even worse light than before. It’s pretty wild to think that Carlson’s production team thought the quotes too extreme for even his usual amount of questionable content, but in those quotes, West espoused longstanding (and thoroughly debunked) conspiracy theories about Jewish people, expressed a paranoid belief that “fake children” were manipulating his family, and even admitted to being vaccinated against COVID-19 — which is probably most surprising, considering all that other stuff.

Among the odd statements Kanye made in the unaired clips are assertions that Planned Parenthood was created to “control the Jew population” — which he says is actually Black people, according to the beliefs of the Black Hebrew Israelites, some of whom have been deemed “outspoken anti-Semites and racists” by the Anti-Defamation League. “When I say Jew, I mean the 12 lost tribes of Judah, the blood of Christ, who the people known as the race Black really are,” he explained. “This is who our people are. The blood of Christ. This, as a Christian, is my belief.” This, of course, contradicts the beliefs of the Christian church and is unsupported by historical evidence.

Elsewhere in the cut footage, Kanye claimed that his home had been infiltrated by actors for the purpose of influencing his children. “I mean, like actors, professional actors, placed into my house to sexualize my kids,” he said. “Everyone saw in broad daylight these public figures kidnap my Black child on her birthday. I did not know the location of the birthday party and Travis Scott had to give me the address. When I showed up, they were so frazzled. If that’s not the most Karen-level thing, to feel like you can take a Black child and not give the father the address. This is the way people are treated when they get out of prison when they go to prison. And 100 percent, I am in a glass prison, or else I’d be the one with the say-so over where my children go to school.”

Welcome to co-parenting, I guess?

Vice has more clips, in which West accuses Louis Vuitton of killing Virgil Abloh (“The level of racism, elitism and pressure that he was under, I’m sure, affected his health.”) and admits to being vaccinated (likely cut because of Carlson’s longstanding, paranoid opposition to the COVID-19 vaccine, mostly out of political contrarianism). You can check those out below.