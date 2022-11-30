It’s been quite a week for Kanye West. Not only did the rapper reveal that he owes $50 million in taxes, but details of his divorce settlement became public. Let’s just say that Kim Kardashian probably isn’t disappointed with the results. Ye is on the hook for $200,000 per month to help support the ex-couple’s four children.

In other words, Kanye has more things to freak out about these days than Kim doing sex things with a 10-inch unit. Well, there’s also the enormous problem with his anti-Semitism, but Kanye’s definitely more worried about the money factor following the tax news. He could have to sell one of the five-ish homes that he will retain though the settlement, but here’s the child-support tidbits via People:

The Grammy winner will be required to pay Kardashian $200,000 a month in child support. He will also be responsible for half of the children’s medical, educational, and security expenses. The pair also agreed to settle disputes regarding the children by participating in mediation. However, if either party fails to take part, the other is allowed to make the decision in a dispute by default.

If you were wondering whether Kim and Kanye had a prenup, they definitely did, and the document governed the property division aspect of the split. The child support is a wholly independent issue, and oh boy. XXL noticed that social media started to reference a certain set of lyrics from Kanye’s 2005 “Gold Digger” song: “18 years, 18 years / She got one of yo’ kids, got you for 18 years / I know somebody payin’ child support for one of his kids / His baby momma car and crib is bigger than he is / You will see him on TV any given Sunday / Win the Super Bowl and drive off in a Hyundai.”

Now I know what you might be thinking. You might be worried that the chatter is misogynistic in tone. And perhaps some of it is, but more than that, people are noting that Kanye appears to have manifested this hot mess upon himself. It’s possible?

The way Kanye manifested his life on gold digger and all of the lights whew — Mimi The Music Blogger (@mdaixo) November 30, 2022

“Gold Digger” should teach you how powerful the tongue is. Kanye manifested the very same woman he described in that song 🥴 — BIG Diva (@Addictive_DIVA) November 30, 2022

How did Kanye West write Gold Digger just to pay $200k A MONTH 😭 to Kim Kardashian — Qura (@Qurandale) November 30, 2022

Everything Kanye sang about in Gold digger has been spoken into existence. I’m going to be mindful of my mouth from here on out. pic.twitter.com/Z9j8kwk6S1 — 🇹🇹Harleen Quinzel🇨🇦 (@TondelayaDellaV) November 30, 2022

Kanye really had that whole verse in gold digger just to pay 2.4m a year😭 — @S.J🐣 (@Jxmmiisk8ng) November 30, 2022

Kanye literally saw the future when he wrote “gold digger” — Jitinder Singh (@JitinderJohal) November 30, 2022

Kanye dropped Gold Digger in 05 and almost 18 years later is now paying 200K a month on child support … long term booking — matt (@RipShotime40) November 30, 2022

Kanye West wrote ‘Gold Digger’ and now he is going to pay close to 40 million dollars in child support to a white girl. pic.twitter.com/a1i39geLkA — Davon (@davonmagwood) November 30, 2022

Kanye made the song gold digger talking about getting a prenup that he didn’t do and Kim leaving with half fr lmao — jessica. (@jesssica08) November 30, 2022

Well hey, he’s still got five mansions on his side.

(Via People & XXL Mag)