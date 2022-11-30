Kim Kardashian Kanye West
Kanye West’s Divorce Settlement With Kim Kardashian Reminded Fans Of His Infamous ‘Gold Digger’ Lyrics

It’s been quite a week for Kanye West. Not only did the rapper reveal that he owes $50 million in taxes, but details of his divorce settlement became public. Let’s just say that Kim Kardashian probably isn’t disappointed with the results. Ye is on the hook for $200,000 per month to help support the ex-couple’s four children.

In other words, Kanye has more things to freak out about these days than Kim doing sex things with a 10-inch unit. Well, there’s also the enormous problem with his anti-Semitism, but Kanye’s definitely more worried about the money factor following the tax news. He could have to sell one of the five-ish homes that he will retain though the settlement, but here’s the child-support tidbits via People:

The Grammy winner will be required to pay Kardashian $200,000 a month in child support. He will also be responsible for half of the children’s medical, educational, and security expenses.

The pair also agreed to settle disputes regarding the children by participating in mediation. However, if either party fails to take part, the other is allowed to make the decision in a dispute by default.

If you were wondering whether Kim and Kanye had a prenup, they definitely did, and the document governed the property division aspect of the split. The child support is a wholly independent issue, and oh boy. XXL noticed that social media started to reference a certain set of lyrics from Kanye’s 2005 “Gold Digger” song: “18 years, 18 years / She got one of yo’ kids, got you for 18 years / I know somebody payin’ child support for one of his kids / His baby momma car and crib is bigger than he is / You will see him on TV any given Sunday / Win the Super Bowl and drive off in a Hyundai.”

Now I know what you might be thinking. You might be worried that the chatter is misogynistic in tone. And perhaps some of it is, but more than that, people are noting that Kanye appears to have manifested this hot mess upon himself. It’s possible?

Well hey, he’s still got five mansions on his side.

(Via People & XXL Mag)

