Rock ‘n’ roll and Republicans have never really gotten along, unless you’re counting Ted Nugent or late period Eric Clapton. It’s not for lack of trying. Donald Trump and the MAGA-verse love playing rock classics at their rallies and functions, which tends to piss off the artists who recorded them. One of them is Dee Snider, lead vocalist of metal band Twisted Sister, whose iconic anti-authority anthem “We’re Not Going to Take It” has been reclaimed by the far right as some rallying cry. Thing is, Snider is definitely not a Republican and has no problem telling far right fans where to go.

Snider’s latest sparring partner is Kari Lake, a gubernatorial candidate in Arizona, hardcore MAGA type, and cheerleader for the Big Lie. Lake has been playing “We’re Not Going to Take It” at her rallies, which enraged Snider — but not enough that he would break one of his cardinal rules.

“While I abhor what this ignoramus @KariLake stands for and the she deplorables (yup, Hillary Clinton had it right) she represents,” he tweeted Thursday. “I can NOT legally or morally stop her from using or singing my song. I wrote it for everyone…cherry picking who uses it is censorship.”

But what Snider could do is devote his feed to trashing Lake. And so he has, for days on end. On Sunday, after her official campaign account tweeted out the lyrics to the song, Snider pointed to the very first line: “We’ve got the right to choose it.” This is a PRO-CHOICE anthem you or co-opting. It was NEVER intended for you fascist morons!” he tweeted.

Lake’s campaign account then tried to own the very person who wrote the song they love so much. “Remember when you were anti-establishment?” they posted, alongside a picture of Snider testifying in 1985 at a Senate hearing, where he came out against parental warnings on albums. “Now you’d be sitting next to Tipper Gore.”

But Snider had a comeback.

Remember when you didn't read my testimony? I stand for what I have always stood for. Anti right wing, anti fascist, anti asshole. Pretty much your candidate in a nutshell. https://t.co/HUN4VOEQMG — Dee Snider🇺🇸 (@deesnider) July 31, 2022

“Remember when you didn’t read my testimony?” Snider snapped back. “I stand for what I have always stood for. Anti right wing, anti fascist, anti asshole. Pretty much your candidate in a nutshell.”