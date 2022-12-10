The biggest sore loser in history is almost certainly Donald Trump. The second biggest is probably Kari Lake. The anti-Trump news anchor turned MAGA candidate lost her gubernatorial race to lord over Arizona over a month ago, and she still hasn’t gotten over it. Now she’s making an unprecedented move: She’s suing state election officials, demanding they make her governor.

As per The Daily Beast, Lake spent her Friday night filing a lawsuit against election officials in Arizona’s Maricopa County, which Lake and cohorts have zeroed in on, claiming malfeasance. The 70-page filing brazenly demands “an order setting aside the certified result of the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election and declaring that Kari Lake is the winner.”

“If the process was illegitimate then so are the results. Stay tuned, folks,” Lake later tweeted. “Furthermore, if the process was legitimate then so are the results. Let’s find out.”

Maricopa County officially certified their election results on Tuesday, despite one of the losers demanding they don’t. Lake has been desperate for someone, anyone to take her claims of voter fraud seriously, but apart from fellow MAGA kook Mike Lindell, few have. Hours before filing her lawsuit, Lake recorded a video in which she called election officials “clowns,” thereby demonstrating the maturity she would have brought to the governorship of Arizona. That is, had she won. Which she did not.

