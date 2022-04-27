Before his party was all but consumed by loose cannon conspiracy theorists and cowardly careerists, House minority leader Kevin McCarthy tried to do the right thing. There’s even proof. Last week, The New York Times released audio dating from after the Jan. 6 riot, in which he slammed outgoing president Donald Trump. He tried to deny it, because, of course, he changed his mind about rescuing his increasingly anti-democratic party, and only ended up outing himself as a proven liar. Now there’s more.

NYT has once again made public audio they obtained of the GOP big wig, this one targeting a number of Trumpist lawmakers, most notably Matt Gaetz, not long before it was revealed he was under federal investigation for ties to a sex trafficking ring.

In a call on Jan. 10 with fellow GOP leadership, McCarthy discussed reining in representatives who’d spent the days since the Capitol riot going on news networks, blasting their colleagues. McCarthy singled out Gaetz, who had recently gone on Newsmax to call out then-top Republican Liz Cheney, who was also on the call, for being critical of Trump. The political climate, McCarthy argued, was “too crazy” for such rhetoric.”

MSNBC just broadcast another new McCarthy audio clip of him calling out Matt Gaetz. Steve Scalise can then be heard calling out Mo Brooks and Louie Gohmert, and adds, "it's potentially illegal, what he's doing." pic.twitter.com/2IbtCeucJu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 26, 2022

“He’s putting people in jeopardy,” McCarthy said of Gaetz. “And he doesn’t need to be doing this. We saw what people would do in the Capitol, you know, and these people came prepared with rope, with everything else.”

Added Louisiana representative Steve Scalise, “It’s potentially illegal what he’s doing.”

The group also discussed Alabama representative Mo Brooks, who’d told the crowd gathered in D.C. that day, who were about to storm the Capitol, to “fight like hell.”

“You think the president deserves to be impeached for his comments?” McCarthy asked. “That’s almost something that goes further than what the president said.”