Remember when Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were married? That was weird. Also weird: whatever the rapper and his “wife” Bianca Censori were caught doing in Italy. I’ll let TMZ paint a beautiful picture: “The two hopped on a water taxi, and that’s when things got cheeky… as Kanye’s entire backside was exposed as he tried to sit near the back of the vessel. Apparently, Kanye didn’t notice his butt was out, or maybe he just didn’t care.”

Kardashian, who called co-parenting with West “really f*cking hard,” is reportedly “embarrassed and worried” for her ex-husband. “Kim’s been so worried about the new pics that have come out with Bianca – like how will she explain it all to the kids?” an insider told the Sun. “She’s embarrassed and worried for him – he’s wandering around barefoot with champagne in the street, something clearly isn’t right.” The mysterious source added, “It’s like every time Kanye and Bianca pull these nearly-naked stunts, it reminds everyone that Kim dressed up in skintight nude outfits during the marriage.”

Does it, though? The thing I remember the most about Kim and Kanye being together is the snake thing. The outfits aren’t even in the top 10.

The insider had one more thing to say: “She’d rather put it behind her and forget about it.” The public at large agrees.

