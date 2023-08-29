With the Labor Day holiday just around the corner, most people are wrapping up their summer plans with small get-togethers. However, Kanye West is not like most people. So, of course, his warm-weather activities were far more grand. Yesterday (August 28), the “Praise God” rapper was spotted out enjoying vacation with his supposed wife, former Yeezy designer Bianca Censori, in Venice, Italy.

As the couple relaxed on a river taxi, paparazzi were there to capture every intimate moment. In censored NSFW photos shared by TMZ, West was sure to let every crevice of his body — or rather, pretty much just his butt — get some sun. Although West sported one of his signature face covers, that level of modesty didn’t extend to his lower half.

When the paparazzi photographed the entertainer from different angles, they quickly noticed that his entire derriere was out to greet their cameras. It doesn’t seem like one of West’s intentional publicity stunts. Rather, some photos make it look like there was a potential sexual act going on. Either way, given that the waterway was filled with other pedestrians, it was certainly a risky move.

West certainly isn’t opposed to nudity; just look at his last birthday celebration.