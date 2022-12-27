To put it lightly, things have been a little rocky for Kanye West over the past few months, from antisemitic comments to reports of his inappropriate conduct with Adidas and Yeezy employees. Through it all, Ye and Kim Kardashian have been co-parenting their children together, a process that Kardashian now says has been difficult.

Kardashian is the guest on a new Angie Martinez IRL Podcast episode shared yesterday (December 26). In it, Kardashian, on the verge of tears, spoke about the challenges of co-parenting and navigating West’s controversies with her children, saying (as ET notes):

“It’s hard. Sh*t like co-parenting, it’s really f*cking hard. I had the best dad. And I had the best memories and the greatest experience. And that’s all I want for my kids. As long as they can have that, that’s what I want for them. So, if they don’t know things that are being said, or what’s happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them? That’s real heavy, heavy grown-up sh*t. And they’re not ready to deal with it, you know? When they are, we’ll have those conversations. And I’ll be so prepared. But until then, I’ll do anything to keep their life as normal as possible.”

Watch the full podcast interview above.