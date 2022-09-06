Kim Kardashian Wants To Join The Marvel Cinematic Universe

After successfully playing a sassy poodle who helps a bunch of dog cops solve crime in Paw Patrol: The Movie, Kim Kardashian is ready to start playing more high-brow movie roles.

Pete Davidson’s ex (and tattoo muse) recently opened up about wanting to get into more movie roles, and her first request is to join the notoriously chill and not at all intimidating Marvel Cinematic Universe. There might be a role opening at some point in the multiverse, right?

In a new interview with Interview Magazine, Kardashian says that though she doesn’t spend time looking for new movie endeavors, sometimes they just fall in her lap. She voiced a character in Paw Patrol because of her kids. Now, she wants to do a movie for “fun”:

OTTENBERG: I dig it. So, do you have any plans to act again? You killed it on SNL. We loved you in Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor. What did you just do the voiceover for again? KARDASHIAN: Paw Patrol.[Laughs] A Nickelodeon kid’s dog movie. Would I act? I would if something fun came about. Maybe a Marvel movie, that would be so fun to do. I’m not actively looking, but I think things just come when they’re supposed to.

Some of Kardashian’s movie roles include Disaster Movie from 2008 and Tyler Perry’s 2013 movie Confessions Of A Marriage Counselor, so she does have a wide range of acting experience. Hey, if all else fails, we know she could land a walk-on role for She-Hulk. She did go to law school, after all.

(Via Interview)