Last Thursday (September 1), Megan Thee Stallion made her much-discussed debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by popping up in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. The most noteworthy part of her appearance came in a mid-credits scene, when she hired Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk to be her lawyer. The two celebrated by dancing in Walters’ office, a moment that saw the two of them twerk together.

After the episode debuted, Meg took to Instagram to share her thoughts on what it was like to film the show. She had a terrific time, as she wrote, “Likeee thee hot girl coach is now in thee marvel universe [green heart emojis] ive been holding this in for so long im glad the hotties finally get to see it !!! Shooting this was a BLAST thank you @shehulkofficial @marvel for asking me to be apart. Im gonna manifest I get to do moreeeeee.”

She-Hulk head writer and executive producer Jessica Gao recently said about how Megan came to appear on the show, “We knew that for that story, we needed a famous, beautiful, successful woman… We were going through all the possibilities… but when it came down to it, Jameela [Jamil, who plays Titania] knew Megan from working on [HBO Max’s] Legendary together, and she brought her up. We were like, ‘Don’t say it if it’s not really true! Don’t tease us with this!’”

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.