More than a half-century after its inception back in 1970, San Diego Comic-Con is still going strong. The comic book convention made its annual return this weekend, and per usual, it has taken over San Diego’s convention center and downtown area to welcome comic book lovers from all over for an exciting weekend. To the surprise of no one, plenty of eyes were on Marvel at Comic-Con 2022 as many wondered what movies and new directions the platform would announce for its future. That news was shared on day three of Comic-Con and here’s what to expect from Marvel over the next couple of years.

What Did Marvel Announce At Comic-Con 2022?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The sequel to 2018’s beloved Black Panther film finally has a release date. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will arrive on November 11, 2022, and the first teaser for it was revealed at SDCC 2022. It was a moving and bittersweet clip that was anchored in grief as it took a moment to honor its late star Chadwick Boseman who died in the summer of 2020 following a bout with stage four colon cancer.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty And Avengers: Secret Wars

Phase 6 so far: FANTASTIC FOUR – November 8, 2024

AVENGERS THE KANG DYNASTY – May 2, 2025

AVENGERS: SECRET WARS – November 7, 2025.#SDCC pic.twitter.com/tFjizpg88J — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 24, 2022

There are not only, but two (!!) Avengers films en route. Marvel announced that Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both arrive in 2025. It’s certainly a long way from now and that’s because both films will close out Phase 6 of the MCU (for reference, the aforementioned Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will close out Phase 4). Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will arrive in theaters on May 2, 2025 while Avengers: Secret Wars will make its premiere six months later on November 7, 2025.

From One Phase To Another

Marvel Studios welcomes you to The Multiverse Saga. pic.twitter.com/HC1b747YPl — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

As mentioned, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will conclude Phase 4, but what about Phase 5 and 6? Well, Phase 5 will begin with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania which hits theaters on February 17, 2023, and it will end with Thunderbolts on July 26, 2024. Just a few months later, Phase 6 will get underway with Fantastic Four which will premiere on November 8, 2024, and that phase will conclude with Avengers: Secret Wars. Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, said that Phase 4 was “about resetting the MCU and meeting all these new characters.” Phases 4, 5, and 6 have also been dubbed “The Multiverse Saga.”

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

Just announced in Hall H: Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, in theaters May 5, 2023. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/aTWVTPf9yc — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

The third and final Guardians Of The Galaxy movie will make its arrival in theaters on May 5, 2023. The last installation is directed by James Gunn and it will be the first movie in the series since 2017. Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana will reprise their roles in the series while Vol. 3 will debut a new character, Adam Warlock, played by Will Poulter. The upcoming film will also dive into the backstory of Bradley Cooper’s Rocket. “He’s got to be the saddest creature in the universe,” Gunn said about Rocket. “And that’s what this is partly about.”

Captain America: New World Order

The first Captain America film since Civil War in 2016 has been announced. On May 3, 2024, Captain America: New World Order will hit theaters. The film features Anthony Mackie at the helm as it picks up where The Falcon and the Winter Soldier left off.

Blade

Three years ago, it was announced that Mahershala Ali would be the new Blade for the MCU. Ali already received support from the old Blade, Wesley Snipes, for the upcoming role, and at long last, we now know when the movie will debut in theaters. Blade will make its premiere on November 3, 2023.

The Marvels

In addition to the aforementioned films that will be a part of Phase, The Marvels will hit theaters as a part of the Phase on July 28, 2023. It’s led by Brie Larson and serves as a continuation of Captain Marvel (2019) and the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel.

Marvel And Disney+

‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’ is 18 episodes long. Charlie Cox will return. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/AB0uwlCbu2 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 24, 2022

A plethora of films and TV shows are making their way to Disney+ from the MCU. Disney+’s revival of Daredevil, titled Daredevil: Born Again, has finally been confirmed as it’s set to be a part of Phase 5 when it debuts on the platform in spring 2024. Marvel also unveiled the trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney At Law and confirmed that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil will appear in the show as an attorney. That series arrives on Disney+ on August 17. Secret Invasion will be available in spring 2023 and it features Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders’ Nick Fury and Maria Hill as well as additional appearances from Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Don Cheadle, and more. Other films and shows coming to Disney+ include season two of What If (early 2023), Echo (summer 2023), season two of Loki (summer 2023), Ironheart (fall 2023), and Agatha: Coven of Chaos (winter 2023).