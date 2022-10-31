Kim Kardashian loves a good costume that causes a stir. She recently wore an iconic dress once donned by Marilyn Monroe to the Met Gala, and that turned into a ruckus with claims that she damaged the dress during those few minutes on the red carpet. This led to a Kardashian-Krafted denial, after which that controversy died down.

Onto the next costume: The X-Men franchise’s Mystique, played by both Rebecca Romijn and Jennifer Lawrence over the years. The elaborate combination of bodysuits and paint translate into an outfit that I can’t believe Kardashian has not worn before now, but here we are. To that effect, she decided to live the dream, complete with yellow contact lenses, a red wig (?), and all the blue makeup that she could get her hands upon. And yes, there’s video footage happening:

Part of me wonders whether this is actually an audition for the character’s possible arrival onscreen for Marvel Studios/Disney, given that Kim also chose to tag “Marvel Universe” (hmm) as her location.

As it turns out (maybe?), Kim didn’t realize that she wasn’t supposed to deck herself out in full mutant regalia to attend Tracee Ellis Ross’ 50th birthday party. According to People, Kim also dove into her Instagram Stories in a photo with Ross, alongside this caption: “That time I showed up to a birthday dinner in full costume when it wasn’t a costume party!” So, was this an actual mistake, and does it matter? Diddy was also reportedly dressed as Joker at the same party, and he was definitely dressed as the supervillain for most of the evening.

If one holds a birthday party on Halloween weekend, costumes are to be expected.