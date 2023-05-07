American Idol viewers have brought attention to Katy Perry’s — in their words — “unhinged behavior” on the show in several viral clips. However, the proud California girl’s meme-worthy unintentional humor apparrently traveled with her across the pond.

While attending the Coronation of King Charles III, Perry had difficulty locating her assigned seat before her scheduled performance. In a clip now viewed over two million times, she aimlessly paces inside the Westminster Abbey while accompanied by British Vogue editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful. The pair quickly became social media’s newest meme.

Katy Perry spotted looking for her seat at the #Coronation of King Charles III. pic.twitter.com/m2JmrCtNIg — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 6, 2023

In the end, Perry was a good sport about the jokes. She responded to the viral video on Twitter, writing, “Don’t worry guys. I found my seat.”

don’t worry guys i found my seat — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 6, 2023

The musician then took to Instagram to share her gratitude for the opportunity to attend the event, writing, “Was such an honor to be able to watch history being made today at the coronation of King Charles III! I am so grateful to have been invited by The King on behalf of The British Asian Trust and their Children Protection Fund, an organization I’ve deeply believed in and have been fortunate to support for the last three years.”

Perry knows just how hot and cold the internet can be. So, it’s always best to enjoy a good laugh when you can.