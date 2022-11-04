Royalty often lives in a world all their own, which is probably why the current British monarch thought it would be extremely normal to casually admit he’s related to Dracula

King Charles III, now occupying the top spot in the English monarchy after the death of longtime figurehead Elizabeth II, is part of a family with a long and colorful history. There’s a lot going on with his very young reign, of course, but he also understands his family’s long history has some interesting characters in it. Some more fictional than others.

And as actor and musician Luke Evans detailed this week, he’s well aware that there are some more sinister roots in his family tree as well. In an interview on The Jonathan Ross Show this week, Evans described meeting Charles and talking shop, where he casually revealed that he’s actually related to Vlad III, the 15th century Romanian ruler who was the basis for Dracula. As The Sun detailed, Charles is the great-grandson 16 times removed from the man most famous for impaling thousands of people during a very bloody reign:

“I remember the first time I spoke to Charles. I was super nervous. “He came up to me and said, ‘What are you working on?’ and I said, ‘I’ve just finished a movie about Vlad, who turns into Dracula.’ And he went ‘Funnily enough, I’m related to Vlad Tepes.’

It’s very funny to imagine this conversation happening, wherein an actor is playing a very dark role and one of the most powerful people on Earth says “oh yeah, I’m related to that guy.” But we live in a world full of uncertainty and chance, and so really the only detail to take away from this is that Luke Evans should have met the then-prince before he wrapped shooting on the film. Maybe he could have had some character notes to make him seem a bit more like family.

[via Yahoo]