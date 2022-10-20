Today, Netflix had impeccable (although unintentional) timing with the release of their The Crown trailer. That promotional tidbit arrives on the same day that news broke of conservative British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigning a mere 44 days after she began the gig. Yes, the Daily Star‘s lettuce head lasted longer. Of course, this isn’t a direct reflection of King Charles III’s time on the job, but it surely doesn’t help that he recently began his own tenure and hasn’t exactly been setting bystander enthusiasm on fire while pushily gesturing for someone to clean off his desk and such.

The few interactions between Charles and Liz Truss haven’t been so dynamic, either. A week or so ago, People took notice of a choice ITV video in which Charles muttered, “Dear oh dear.” He was reacting in some way to seeing Liz again, and of course, assumptions swirled that he was displeased at her presence. In actuality, he was probably reflecting upon how their first meeting (sadly) involved the death of Queen Elizabeth II, but still, his reception could be seen as icy.

NEW: The King held his first weekly audience with the Prime Minister @trussliz at Buckingham Palace this evening pic.twitter.com/1nmTBAzlLJ — Lizzie Robinson (@LizzieITV) October 12, 2022

Truss: “Your Majesty… Lovely to see you again.” King: “Back again. Dear oh dear. Anyway…” This is one of the greatest things I’ve ever seen. 😂😂pic.twitter.com/ENP8pPl9kO — Brendan May (@bmay) October 12, 2022

In any event, it’s not an overstatement to say that Great Britain is swirling in real-life economic and political chaos. Meanwhile, Charles has been all obsessed and angry about how the new The Crown season shows him allegedly growing very upset about having to wait for the throne (three decades before he actually took the throne). And of course, we’ve already seen the show’s portrayal of how he threw fits over attention paid to Princess Diana, but now, we’ll see him kissing Camilla and firecrackers and all that.

So it’s safe to say that Charles is not having a great week, not only with his reign kicking off during a period of turmoil but with coverage of a streaming show dragging him into oblivion. And it’s a prime time for jokes about Charles being a big stuck boat and possibly exclaiming, “I can’t believe I waited my whole life for this sh*t.” Also, the “Dear, oh dear” may have been slightly before its time. Yet will Charles follow in the footsteps of his King Charles predecessors and dissolve Parliament?

BREAKING: King Charles is stuck in the Suez Canal — Rick 👻BOO👻tita (@RickBetita) October 20, 2022

King Charles: “I can’t believe I waited my whole life for this shit” — Scott Shapiro (@scottjshapiro) October 20, 2022

Whatever he meant by it, King Charles spoke for the country when he greeted Liz Truss. ‘Dear, oh dear’ just about sums things up. — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) October 13, 2022

Time for King Charles to earn his title and privileges and dissolve this Parliament and call an election, enough. — Kate Wilton (@KateWilton1) October 20, 2022

King Charles I dissolved Parliament in 1629.

King Charles II dissolved Parliament in 1681.

King Charles lll needs to step up and end this embarrassment. Tell the PM to dissolve Parliament or call a GE & send the public to the voting booths. This is beyond 🤡 World ™ now — George Orwell book appreciator (@MScotorum) October 20, 2022

Every other King Charles has dissolved Parliament… just saying. — Rebekah Harrison (@becxh) October 20, 2022

At this rate, King Charles will have more Prime Ministers than his mother — James Longman (@JamesAALongman) October 20, 2022

Whatever the case, Liz Truss broke a PM resignation record, and Charles looks to be on track to hold audiences with more Prime Ministers than Elizabeth did.

King Charles III faces tough odds to match his mom in terms of PMs but this is the kind of start you like to see. — Robert Farley (@drfarls) October 20, 2022

The queen saw 15 PM’s during her 70 year reign, I think King Charles is on track to beat this by Christmas! — Robin Ray (@TheDoubleR72) October 20, 2022

On current pace, King Charles could surpass his mother’s record of 15 prime ministers before the end of 2024 — Philip Sim (@BBCPhilipSim) October 20, 2022

If you haven’t had enough yet, just wait until The Crown returns on November 9.