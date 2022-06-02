It has now been nine days since a teenager walked into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas and shot and killed 21 people, including 19 children. And with each passing day we’re hearing increasingly bizarre reasons why the shooting happened from people on The Right—none of them having anything to do with guns. While Laura Ingraham has been getting mercilessly dragged for naming “pot psychosis” as the culprit, she doubled down on her lame theory Wednesday night and made it clear that, yeah, she’s pretty confident weed is to blame for our unprecedented gun violence. (Sounds like someone could use a gummy.)

Ingraham: Considering the horrific carnage here from other tragedies we already know about where high potency cannabis may have played a role.. pic.twitter.com/J1ekAP5B99 — Acyn (@Acyn) June 2, 2022

On Wednesday night, the Fox News host laid out her concerns:

Considering the horrific carnage here from other tragedies we already know about where high potency cannabis may have played a role, it’s important that Americans have more answers. We deserve to know the truth about this multi-billion dollar—and growing—industry. How it’s affecting our young people, our working age population, and even our military readiness.

Notice the important use of the word “may” where she says “cannabis may have played a role.” Some media outlets stated that the gunman in Uvalde may have smoked a joint at some point, which is all the ammo Ingraham needed to launch her Pot Kills campaign. Facts and science be damned! Fortunately, social media exists to help Fox News viewers distinguish fact from right-wing fantasy, and Ingraham was yet again mercilessly mocked for her bullsh*t.

as everyone knows Amsterdam is a hellhole of gun violence https://t.co/hBGzeGhZ2W — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 2, 2022

My god this is so fucking dumb my brain feels like it was hit with a brick https://t.co/sIhxxqnZQR — Spiro Agnew’s Ghost (@SpiroAgnewGhost) June 2, 2022

First it was video games, then mental health issues, then Godlessness, fatherlessness, too many doors, pornography, and now: https://t.co/NfdTJz6Xp0 — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) June 2, 2022

She's really going to try to make this line stick, isn't she? https://t.co/iJXgY91D9d — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 2, 2022

@IngrahamAngle The Dutch decriminalized marijuana, it’s widely used- NO MASS SHOOTINGS BECAUSE THEY HAVE GUN REGULATION. Re-read the 2nd Amendment “ WELL REGULATED MILITIA” . It’s not pot, parenting, video games or music.. IT IS GUNS https://t.co/zlg8qOS0de — J.Mercury 🌊💙🌊 (@Jhanvi60) June 2, 2022

The only positive thing to say about Ingraham’s anti-cannabis crusade is that it sounds better than blaming doors for the death of 21 innocent people, as Ted Cruz has repeatedly done.