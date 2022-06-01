Laura Ingraham, who’s regularly torched by her brother, Curtis (imagine those Thanksgiving dinner conversations), has blamed the Left for every ill in society. She hates Big Bird and loathes clowns, and Curtis has called out her “evil” response to the Uvalde mass school shooting when she somehow blamed trans people and immigrants (after nonexistent gun control made it possible for an 18-year-old gunman to purchase two assault rifles, which he used to kill elementary school kids and their teachers).

Ingraham has a new scapegoat, though, which she trucked out to blame for all the violence in America. She’s actually attempting to make some sort of twisted connection here, although one would be hard pressed to find any mass shooter who has confessed to lighting up a joint and then going on a killing spree. Some right-wing opinion columnists disagree, and Ingraham is onboard with that thinking.

“Why aren’t people in general not talking more about the pot psychosis violent behavior connection?” Ingraham very seriously asked on Monday night.

Ingraham: Why aren’t people in general not talking more about the pot psychosis violent behavior connection? pic.twitter.com/SKBU5QWFBZ — Acyn (@Acyn) June 1, 2022

As Mediaite points out, Ingraham was drawing conclusions from the Daily Mail and New York Times reporting that the Uvalde shooter may have smoked pot at some point, so she now sees weed as a big scapegoat for all mass shootings. And she got dragged mightily for Michael Steele, a former RNC chairman, who wanted to know of Ingraham, “What kinda sh*t you smoke’?”

Umm, @IngrahamAngle “violence”? What kinda sh*t you smoke’? Pass out, maybe. Hungry, absolutely. Happy, always. To quote Kat Williams “That's the side effects: hungry, happy, sleepy. That's it.” Well researched my bag of chips. https://t.co/QRsdf8pYxl — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) June 1, 2022

Chip, cheese doodles, and ice cream lovers everywhere joined in the ridicule, as did one user who wondered why weed-loving Canada (clearly) isn’t experiencing a mass shooting epidemic.

Laura Ingraham is now blaming "pot psychosis" for the violence in America. Sorry, lady, but the only thing people are tearing up after some weed is a microwave full of hot pockets & weird things like chips dipped in ice cream, because it sounds delicious. — Kyla In The Burgh 🏴‍☠️🔥 (@KylaInTheBurgh) June 1, 2022

Hey Laura Ingraham, I’m high and currently attacking cheese doodles. How’s that for pot psychosis. https://t.co/R6h2hc1HQP — Outspoken™️ (@Out5p0ken) June 1, 2022

Hey Laura Ingraham

Marijuana doesn’t provoke mass shootings. Pot causes you to be chill and have munchies. — Mayday Mindy🌊🌻🇺🇦 (@maydaymindy9) June 1, 2022

The only thing I experience is hunger. pic.twitter.com/1QO6OsniQa — Mark Stern (@mfstern) June 1, 2022

Laura Ingraham is a fucking idiot. Alcohol fuels the kind of rage that will lead to a mass shootings, if drugs are involved at all, not marijuana. People who smoke just want to go chill out somewhere with a doughnut & bag of M&Ms. — Solstice (@so_solstice) June 1, 2022

If Laura Ingraham thinks weed is linked with mass shootings, she has definitely never smoked it. Alcohol will %1000 lead to more violence than weed ever has when consumed. The GOP is desperate on this one 🤦‍♂️ — SDV (@SDV1988) June 1, 2022

I cannot believe that Laura Ingraham is on a rant about pot causing violent behavior. Another bullshitter. If you are not going after alcohol you do not care a whit about violent drug induced behavior, health of users or the truth. Alcohol kills the non drunk more than the user. — Bill (@billgearon3) June 1, 2022

As a human who has smoked and eaten his fair share of "pot", I can safely argue Laura Ingraham may be more in need of good ganja high than any other human currently alive. — Person Woman Man Camera TV (@Lambx) June 1, 2022

Laura Ingraham can't stop spreading lies and misinformation. Based on her lying words about marijuana, Canada should now be having mass shootings every day. Because marijuana is 100% legal in Canada – has been for a few years. Does FOX news ask her to purposefully lie? https://t.co/C6E9BrCTEi — Susan Starr (@SusanSt45141034) June 1, 2022

Well, at least it’s incredibly hard to imagine Ingraham smoking up or even vaping (unlike Sean Hannity). So, Cheeto-on, smokers.