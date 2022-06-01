Laura Ingraham Fox News Pot Psychosis
Laura Ingraham Got Schooled After Claiming That ‘Pot Psychosis’ Must Be To Blame For All The Mass Shootings

Laura Ingraham, who’s regularly torched by her brother, Curtis (imagine those Thanksgiving dinner conversations), has blamed the Left for every ill in society. She hates Big Bird and loathes clowns, and Curtis has called out her “evil” response to the Uvalde mass school shooting when she somehow blamed trans people and immigrants (after nonexistent gun control made it possible for an 18-year-old gunman to purchase two assault rifles, which he used to kill elementary school kids and their teachers).

Ingraham has a new scapegoat, though, which she trucked out to blame for all the violence in America. She’s actually attempting to make some sort of twisted connection here, although one would be hard pressed to find any mass shooter who has confessed to lighting up a joint and then going on a killing spree. Some right-wing opinion columnists disagree, and Ingraham is onboard with that thinking.

“Why aren’t people in general not talking more about the pot psychosis violent behavior connection?” Ingraham very seriously asked on Monday night.

As Mediaite points out, Ingraham was drawing conclusions from the Daily Mail and New York Times reporting that the Uvalde shooter may have smoked pot at some point, so she now sees weed as a big scapegoat for all mass shootings. And she got dragged mightily for Michael Steele, a former RNC chairman, who wanted to know of Ingraham, “What kinda sh*t you smoke’?”

Chip, cheese doodles, and ice cream lovers everywhere joined in the ridicule, as did one user who wondered why weed-loving Canada (clearly) isn’t experiencing a mass shooting epidemic.

Well, at least it’s incredibly hard to imagine Ingraham smoking up or even vaping (unlike Sean Hannity). So, Cheeto-on, smokers.

