This week, we heard about how ex-President Trump is apparently freaking out with worry over Fox News host Laura Ingraham maybe secretly hating him. He can’t be thrilled with the conservative news network airing a montage of Trump voters who now rave about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for 2024, and this has left him wondering if he’s still got Fox News allies left. Sean Hannity, obviously, would never turn on Trump unless circumstances were undeniably dire. And it looks like, at least for now, that Ingraham hasn’t switched sides.

Nor has Laura’s brother, Curtis, who calls his sister out when she says something particularly filled with spin. The Ingraham family must have a lot of fun at Thanksgiving dinners! He’s not a fan of her on-air passive aggression or her vaccine lies, and Curtis is now calling out Laura for “projecting again” while bending over backwards in a segment called “The Hunting of Donald Trump” (she calls this a “complete farce” on behalf of Attorney General Merrick Garland) which Curtis described as a “pathetic” move.

"Farce"?!?! Self projecting again Laura? Whar you won't spin in order to avoid facing the truth. This attempt is beyond pathetic. @IngrahamAngle @Acyn https://t.co/HbP8YqUnK8 — Curtis Ingraham (@CurtisIngraham1) July 28, 2022

Here’s more of what Laura had to say, via Fox News:

Whatever your views on Trump in 2024, this Garland news should really disturb you. Bowing to the demands of Biden himself and anti-Trump forces in Congress, Garland is no better than the average, I don’t know, prosecutor working for Vladimir Putin. Political opponents are relentlessly hunted, prosecuted, then jailed by a sham ministry of justice there. In the New York Times doesn’t press his exposes of Putin’s vendetta-style justice. But they take the proper justification for Garland’s investigation, they take it all at face value. No concern about potential political bias or political motivations. I wonder why.

From there, she began to ramble about Hunter Biden, which sounds about right from Laura’s usual deflect-deflect-deflect M.O. So in other words, Trump can breathe easier about Laura’s loyalty, but he’ll never win over Curtis.