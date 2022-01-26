Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s response to Kate McKinnon’s SNL impression was awkward as heck and left people unimpressed while she pasted a smile onto her face and bobbed body around while doing an impression of McKinnon’s impression. Watching this happen was as uncomfortable as the You “comedic” bit that Laura and contributor Raymond Arroyo performed a few months ago, and there’s one more observer of The Ingraham Angle who’s not holding back on how he feels: Laura’s brother.

Curtis Ingraham is a noted critic of his sister’s vaccine lies (and stream of misinformation that rivals that of Tucker Carlson), and he’s referred to her as “bonkers.” He previously called Laura “pathetic” over her Fauci criticism and for comparing climate activist Greta Thunberg to “Children of the Corn.”

In response to Laura’s not-great impression of Kate McKinnon’s impression of Laura, Curtis defended the SNL star. “Kate McKinnon is a professional actress/comedian,” he tweeted. “Laura, what is your professional excuse? Have you lost your mind?!”

Kate McKinnon is a professional actress/comedian. Laura, what is your professional excuse? Have you lost your mind?! @IngrahamAngle @kmcnuggets @Acyn https://t.co/rHNk93XeaS — Curtis Ingraham (@CurtisIngraham1) January 26, 2022

It remains unclear whether SNL will respond to the impression of the impression with yet another impression. Will they ignore it? Rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert was similarly triggered over Chloe Fineman’s impression of her gun-toting self, and Ingraham’s response feels so circular that followup might not be worth it, but who knows? For sure, people will be watching.