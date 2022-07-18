In yet another notable sign that the Republican establishment is shifting away from Donald Trump mounting a presidential run in 2024, Fox News shared a surprising video of Trump’s voters signaling that maybe it’s best if a different candidate stepped in. Namely Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

The three-minute montage (which you can view on the Fox News website) was filmed ahead of a Trump rally in Arizona, which the former president rescheduled following the death of his ex-wife and mother of his three oldest children, Ivana Trump. In the video, even Trump’s most die-hard supporters think it would be best for the party if DeSantis took the ball.

“At this point, he’s a little too polarizing,” a woman named Susan said about Trump as more of his supporters conceded that the Florida governor is their preferred candidate for the 2024 election. Via Fox News:

“I would like to see Gov. DeSantis, or someone like that, some new blood,” Derek told Fox News. “We’re big fans of DeSantis on this one,” Susan said. “He seems to be a much more common sense—and able to communicate better” and able “to get those people back that switched.” Fox News asked one Arizonan, Jason, to list his voting priorities. “DeSantis,” he responded, noting that he hoped to see the Florida governor run in 2024. “Then he could pick up Donald as a vice president.”

While some Trump voters stuck with the former president, the majority felt it was time to move on and reunite the Republican Party after a period of too much “divisiveness.”

“Donald Trump had a great run. I thought he was a great president while he was president,” said Jackson. “I would probably vote for him in [a general] election, but not a primary.”

(Via Fox News)