Rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert’s not having the best week. She embarrassed herself by tweeting about Magic Mike (and duly received some comeuppance), and then news broke that she’s staring down a fraud investigation over a (literally) astronomical claimed expense. Now, New York Times investigative reporters Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin have begun circulating audio from January 6 — insurrection day and the same day that Boebert woke up and tweeted, “Today is 1776.”

Burns and Martin, who are promoting their new book (This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future), visited with Don Lemon and revealed details of an confrontation between Boebert and a disgusted GOP colleague, Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA), who wanted to know why the heck Boebert (who was mere days into her freshman congressional turn) was tweeting about Nancy Pelosi’s whereabouts (and removal from the House Chamber) in the U.S. Capitol complex.

We were locked in the House Chambers. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 6, 2021

The Speaker has been removed from the chambers. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 6, 2021

You can hear the conversation above, via Raw Story. And via Mediaite, the transcript shows that Boebert wasn’t winning points with her (much) less incendiary colleagues. In particular, Beutler wasn’t thrilled:

BEUTLER: Is it true that you were live tweeting from the floor our location the people on the outside as we were being attacked, Lauren? BOEBERT: Umm, yes. Those tweets did go out and that was something that was live and public information. It was broadcast live. BEUTLER: So don’t ask us about security if you’re telling the attackers where we’re at. I yield back. BOEBERT: So, that was something being broadcast live from C-SPAN, and once we were on move, there was absolutely nothing else that was broadcast.

For the record (and although Boebert didn’t tweet out the actual room where Pelosi was taken), Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) previously revealed that the Sergeant of Arms in the House chamber told representatives to “not make any social media posts. It was said repeatedly.” But that didn’t stop Boebert, nor did it (obviously) stop the confrontation.

(Via Mediaite & Raw Story)