While most politicians would love to hear praise from the constituents or know that they’re doing well, Lauren Boebert isn’t a fan. During a recent appearance on Steve Bannon‘s War Room podcast, Boebert revealed that she prefers getting angry phone calls from the people in her district.

The conversation started when Boebert encouraged people to call their member of congress and tell them to vote “no” on the debt ceiling deal that Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy reached with President Joe Biden over the weekend. (Boebert’s former BFF Marjorie Taylor Greene is all for the deal for some extra added drama.) Boebert admitted to Bannon that she actually does answer her phone sometimes, but she gets bummed out when it’s a happy call.

Via Raw Story:

A chuckling Boebert then lamented that “I kind of get sad when it’s the positive ones. I was like, man, I was looking forward to a fight here. And uh, you know, I’m like, oh, this is a real one.” Bannon observed, “You, you like fighting. You’re from Colorado.”

Of course, Boebert should have no shortage of angry constituents to yell at over the phone. She’s recently been warning Colorado residents in her district to not hold drag storytimes, and wouldn’t you know it, they’re still doing them anyway.

(Via Raw Story)