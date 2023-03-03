While Donald Trump commits himself to building a future filled with flying fertile cities, his number one attack dog Steve Bannon is vowing war on Fox News. During a recent appearance at CPAC, Bannon reportedly told CNN’s Alayna Treene that he’s coming for Rupert Murdoch‘s network thanks to the media mogul’s reported efforts to distance Fox from Trump.

“The Murdochs have decided that Trump is not going to be President of the United States,” Bannon said. “Well, we’ve decided that Fox is not going to be a major network anymore.”

News: Steve Bannon tells me he plans to go after Fox News in his speech at CPAC this afternoon "The Murdochs have decided that Trump is not going to be President of the United States. Well, we've decided that Fox is not going to be a major network anymore," he said — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) March 3, 2023

Bannon’s fighting words arrive on the heels of a new report that claims Fox currently has a “soft ban” on Trump. The former president hasn’t appeared on the network in almost six months, and Rupert Murdoch is reportedly behind that decision. Court documents have revealed that Murdoch, as well as several anchors at Fox News, never believed Trump’s election fraud lies and privately mocked peddlers like Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani.

Murdoch also reportedly set out to make Trump a “non-person” following the January 6 attacks, which has not gone unnoticed by the former president. His recent Truth Social rants include numerous attacks on Fox, particularly with the network’s fawning coverage of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is Trump’s biggest threat in the Republican primaries.

“Fox News is promoting Ron DeSanctus so hard and so much that there’s not much time left for Real News,” Trump wrote earlier this week. “Isn’t there a big, beautiful, Network which wants to do well, and make a fortune besides? FAKE NEWS!”

(Via Alayna Treene on Twitter)