Lauren Boebert recently piled onto the right-wing’s anti-Bud Light bandwagon. In doing so, she pulled off a self-own that was as mind boggling as when she confused Samuel and John Adams, but in the case of Bud Light, she was following in the footsteps of Kid Rock shooting defenseless beer cans while throwing a fit over the brand’s ties with trans activist Dylan Mulvaney. Boebert then invoked fallen U.S. Army Corporal Pat Tillman as “the one America wanted,” when she apparently wasn’t aware of Tillman’s own position for gay rights, in addition to him actually dying by American “friendly fire.” Yikes.

Also on the subject of trans rights: Boebert’s own constituents recently disregarded her warnings about drag storytimes and held the events regardless. Yet Boebert might be feeling emboldened after a week of the right wing pressuring Target to remove its Pride displays (which has actually, according to Reuters, caused a surge in orders for one of the campaign’s key designers). As such, Boebert has taken notice of an outdoor clothing retailer’s “Summer of Pride” campaign (starring drag queen Pattie Gonia), and the congresswoman is calling for boycott time against North Face.

Well, I guess North Face wanted to get a taste of what conservatives did to Bud Light and Target. How many times do we have to explain to the woke marketing departments at these disgusting companies that America is not a nation of degenerates? It’s time to boycott ANY product… — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 25, 2023

The lawmaker from Colorado took to Twitter to express her disgust. “Well, I guess North Face wanted to get a taste of what conservatives did to Bud Light and Target,” she wrote. “How many times do we have to explain to the woke marketing departments at these disgusting companies that America is not a nation of degenerates? It’s time to boycott ANY product North Face has ever made. Let’s make it as shameful to wear North Face as it is to drink Bud Light!”

The campaign in question marks North Face’s second annual Pride event. According to the New York Post, the retailer fashioned array of rainbow-colored clothing for June with an “outdoors together” motif. And here is North Face’s leading ad spot with Gonia, who encourages people to “come out… in nature with us”:

As one can already see, this is not going over well in Boebert’s eyes, but North Face is standing firm. Via Newsweek, the company issued this statement: