Ten full days after the midterms, we still don’t know whether Lauren Boebert will be rootin’ and tootin’ in D.C. for another day. Given that she’s in such a nail-biting race in such a red-leaning district, this does not bode well for a lengthy political career, but Boebert doesn’t see those alarm bells ringing. Instead, she’s simply happy to be barely leading Adam Frisch, who was unknown to nearly everyone until he ran on the “Not-Boebert” platform in Colorado’s 3rd district. Going into Friday morning, the Colorado Sun reported that Sarah Palin 2.0 led by a mere 543 votes. Only 200 were left to be counted, although such a close race is subject to a mandatory recount.

Boebert previously exclaimed, “Winning!” That was when she led by less than one percent of the vote, and now, she’s gone ahead and posted a victory video. “We won!” she tweeted on a day that might very well see Twitter’s last dying breath. “I am so thankful for all of your support and I am so proud to be your Representative!”

We won! I am so thankful for all of your support and I am so proud to be your Representative! pic.twitter.com/4gnmflotiU — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 18, 2022

Let’s get real: there’s a strong likelihood that Boebert will pull off a squeaker in the recount. It’s not enough to justify her tweets about “losers” because Republicans are clearly pushing back at being represented by such a heckling menace and Ted Cruz’s BFF. So, people are still here to point out that Boebert truly has nothing to celebrate, and she probably hasn’t learned anything from this experience. And Twitter users are here to let the recount commence.

Uh no. You know it's going to a recount, right? — Nathan Mackenzie Brown 🔬🌎 (@NathanMackBrown) November 18, 2022

The race hasn't been called..stop lyin bobo. pic.twitter.com/M2X5hCIg7n — Mz. Cabibi (@SoulofDemocracy) November 18, 2022

If there’s a recount, then you in fact did not win yet. — Liberal Lisa in Oklahoma (@lisa_liberal) November 18, 2022

You haven’t won. Nice try to just claim it anyway. — WandaSpeaks67 (@WandaSpeaks67) November 18, 2022

Actually you didn't, yet. Even if you do win by a few hundred votes, will it humble you at all? My guess is no. You will behave as though you have a landslide mandate with indifference to your constituents. — Leslieoo7  (@Leslieoo7) November 18, 2022

LOL, no. Counting is still ongoing, and your lead is down to 673 votes: automatic recount by the state of Colorado. 🤡 — David Gray (@DavidGr67648486) November 18, 2022

No you didn't. You're lying yet again! A lead of 0.16% falls well within the range of an automatic recount. pic.twitter.com/HnzOdKhVmJ — Francisco Vives (T.A.F.K.A. Paco Luís ♏ontaña)⚛ (@Franks2ndlife) November 18, 2022

Why on earth is she calling it early? — David Weissman ✡️ (@davidmweissman) November 18, 2022

(Via Colorado Sun)