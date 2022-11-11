We still don’t know whether rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert lost or won her reelection bid. By the wee hours following Election Day, people were mercilessly trolling her previous too-soon tweet about “losers.” As the week has continued, a tight race continued to throw up obstacles to a definitive call. Currently, Boebert is barely leading (with 50.2% of the vote, as the AP continues to monitor) against the relatively unknown Adam Frisch (with 49.8%), who essentially ran on the “Not Lauren Boebert” platform. Pueblo County is understood to lean Frisch’s way, so those outstanding votes could prove vital to the outcome of this race.

Given that the back-and-forth margin has been razor thin all along, we are probably looking at a recount situation no matter what. None of this stopped Boebert from emerging on Thursday with a “Winning!” proclamation.

Winning! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 10, 2022

It’s odd that anyone would consider a minuscule lead to be “winning,” but here we are. And who knows when we’ll actually see more definitive results? The opponents had already bumped into a statistical tie over a month ago in the polls, and Boebert had trucked out an unintentional imitation of a The Daily Show correspondent in response to press coverage. Quickly on election night, it grew apparent that a so-called “red wave” didn’t exist, and Boebert’s race certainly remains too close to call. For that reason, people are listing all of the “problems” that they believe still burden Boebert, whether she wins or loses.

Talk of pronouns and her husband’s arrest for public indecency prevail, along with Russia/China jokes. People also find it ironic that Boebert allegedly had something to do with or at least spurred on the insurrection, and now, she’s got her own election debacle in the works.

Her Pronoun is patriot. Even tho NumNuts doesn’t know that’s a noun.💛#LaurenBoebertsProblems pic.twitter.com/ED5OBDo80k — 🔴Jus My Bells 🎅🏻🎄🧑🏼‍🎄 (@fivefortweeting) November 11, 2022

She can see Russia from her house, but thinks it’s China #LaurenBoebertsProblems pic.twitter.com/BGqLTHCSA7 — Elizabeth K (@elizabethk1985) November 11, 2022

Her current lead is so minor that her husband isn’t allowed within 200 yards of it.#LaurenBoebertsProblems — Gary Anthony (@GWillOccur) November 11, 2022

"Winning!" She wrote. Her Tweet will not age well when the final votes are counted. #LaurenBoebertsProblems pic.twitter.com/BUvm7BOD8Y — Voice of Reason (@raggapegs) November 11, 2022

There just aren't enough hours in the day…#LaurenBoebertsProblems pic.twitter.com/41VnxuDmRG — Mario Speedwagon (@SilipigniMario) November 11, 2022

#LaurenBoebertsProblems chiefly arise from her lack of intelligence and education. Additionally, she lacks class and manners that could at least help her partially cover up her limitations. She truly is so dumb she doesn’t know what she doesn’t know. Sad. — Hey Jude Let’s save Democracy (@BostonJudy3) November 11, 2022

Get bent traitor. You tried to overturn the election.#LaurenBoebertsProblems — Whiskey Bravo #ArrestTrumpNow (@Wmb_Bravo) November 11, 2022

It is not #LaurenBoebertsProblems she is so deficient in areas of class and intelligence that matter. It is our problem that enough people hold their baby sitter to a higher standard then the person they send to Washington because they believe someone is going to take their gun. — Citizen (@1World_Resident) November 11, 2022

And we continue to wait to see who will represent Colorado’s third congressional district.