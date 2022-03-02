In a move that was both predictable and sad, Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene decided to make spectacles of themselves by trying to start a “build the wall” chant during Joe Biden’s State Of The Union address. Boebert went much further, too. As Biden discussed burn pits and how, in the aftermath of exposure, soldiers died from cancer, the rootin’ tootin’ Republican screamed about “thirteen” soldiers, who were killed during the chaotic evacuation of Afghanistan that happened on Biden’s watch. Biden had mentioned his son in the context of soldiers killed by cancer, and Boebert had seized upon the moment with her own agenda.

Boos were heard on the floor when this all went down, but Boebert was not deterred. Nor did she seem to recall how she previously praised the Taliban for “building back better,” but rather, Boebert was riding high following her shenanigans and stubbornly defended her antics. It was a big night for her, too, since Ted Cruz had had called her “my friend” while tweeting a photo of Boebert’s “Drill Baby Drill” jacket.

“The left is pissed because I called out Biden’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.” Boebert tweeted after the address. “[T]hat left 13 of America’s finest in a flag-draped coffin. They are mad because a speech was ‘interrupted’. Ask the the families who lost their loved ones how interrupted their lives are now.”

The left is pissed because I called out Biden's botched withdrawal from Afghanistan that left 13 of America’s finest in a flag-draped coffin. They are mad because a speech was “interrupted”. Ask the the families who lost their loved ones how interrupted their lives are now. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 2, 2022

Naturally, the people came for her, and they were armed with receipts, not only for the 60+ troops who died in Afghanistan on Trump’s watch but also how Boebert spoke out of turn. She chose to heckle Biden over a suicide bomber’s actions while he talked his veteran son’s death, and yeah, there’s a big “time and place for everything” vibe here.

There’s a time and place for everything. Unfortunately you don’t understand, but thanks for playing — KennyWearsAMask_B (@kenny_nap) March 2, 2022

You yelled that while Biden was talking about how deceased son. That's the issue here. — Elizabeth 🧸 (@ElizabethFram13) March 2, 2022

The 13 soldiers where killed by ISIS Trump said he destroyed . — Regy (@ReginaWilhelmi1) March 2, 2022

Congresswoman, I am looking through your tweet history and can not see any condemnation of the President for the 60 US Soldiers killed in Afghanistan from 2017-2020. — Brian Lakie (@lakie35) March 2, 2022

During the entire Trump presidency, from January 2017 until January 2021, a total of 63 U.S. military service members lost their lives in the war in Afghanistan, reports the Defense Casualty Analysis System. — Donna Iago (@donna_iago) March 2, 2022

I'm not "the left"…I'm a combat veteran with 4 tours and 22 yrs in uniform. You didn't honor those Marines. You spit on what they fought for. You dishonored their brothers and sisters with your disrespect and trolling. Don't pretend for a second you respect what we serve for. — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) March 2, 2022

Nope

a) If u were original MAGA, which u aren't, you'd have praised the AFG withdrawal; b) you're blaming Biden's "botched" withdrawal for a *SUICIDE-BOMBER's attack on an airport*? (where the 13 died); c) Shame on you for interrupting a moment about the dead w low-brow heckling — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) March 2, 2022

No one’s “pissed” child, they’re disgusted. You consistently make a fool of yourself. A fool of your party. Tell me, do you care about the military that died under trump, or any other president? Do you care about the nearly 1million Americans that have died of COVID? 1/2 — Mary Alice Bishop (@MaryAliceBisho2) March 2, 2022

Boebert won’t learn anything from this adventure, though. Trolls are gonna troll.