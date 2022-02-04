Rep. Lauren Boebert can’t stop herself from rootin’ and tootin’ all over the place. She’s got plenty of enthusiasm on her side, but unfortunately, the U.S. lawmaker hasn’t studied too hard on the area where she’s supposed to be an expert: the U.S. Constitution.

Granted, Boebert has received an earful on related subjects several times, including when she received a lesson about the American Revolution after complaining about voting rights. She’s also been roasted after confusing John and Samuel Adams, but her latest slip-up is very perplexing. Boebert is a noted (and proud) gun enthusiast (her family Christmas photo was full of them), but she doesn’t seem to recognize that the 2nd Amendment (her all-important right “to keep and bear arms”!) only exists because the U.S. Constitution isn’t set in stone.

Boebert doesn’t get it it. “The Constitution is not evolving,” she declared on Twitter. “To say that spits in the face of every single one of our founders.”

The Constitution is not evolving. To say that spits in the face of every single one of our founders. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) February 2, 2022

Let’s just say that people piled in with ready responses, given that Boebert doesn’t appear to believe that understanding U.S. civics is part of her gig. As many pointed out, 27 amendments (and counting) currently exist for the U.S. Constitution. That includes many rights important to Boebert, including free speech and religion and all the gun stuff and voting rights for women and you name it. Also, the Fifth Amendment, which is coming in handy for the alleged insurrection organizers.

The US Constitution has been amended 27 times. Things that have changed: —axing constitutional approval for holding people in slavery, and granting those held in slavery citizenship;

—itemizing rights of free speech, religion, press, and protest;

—“I plead the fifth” pic.twitter.com/D6sD8jeqUm — Peter Wagner (@peterjontheair) February 4, 2022

Alright, who’s going to explain amendments to Rep. Lauren Boebert? pic.twitter.com/wKb2sFrqEu — Gabe Sanchez  (@iamgabesanchez) February 4, 2022

Lauren Boebert calls for the abolition of the 2nd Amendment and her right to vote, amongst many other things. pic.twitter.com/QtHOZPS5sg — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) February 4, 2022

Lauren Boebert comes out against the Second Amendment. https://t.co/u4tL7omwhw — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) February 4, 2022

How exactly did you think the 2nd Amendment y'all are willing to die for got into the constitution? Did you even graduate from middle school? — 𝐌𝐚𝐳𝐢 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 (@ChidiNwatu) February 2, 2022

Our Founders? You mean the guys who wrote a process into the Constitution so that it could be amended as society changed? And then they proceeded to amend the Constitution themselves? THOSE Founders? Maybe you should have stayed in school. https://t.co/XYXsa4okU1 — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) February 3, 2022

Seriously. Do you understand how any of this works? I mean, there is a cartoon about this? It's not hard. https://t.co/hm2qaSiDso — Stay fresh cheesy bags, stay fresh (@anotheruiguy) February 3, 2022

anyone running for public office should have to pass a civics test our Constitution has AMENDMENTS which are things added later hence evolving — sam (@samiamsamh) February 3, 2022

Yes because it’s never been amended to do things like, idk, end slavery or grant women the right to vote… — Scott Challeen (@ScottChalleen) February 2, 2022

FUN FACT: The 19th Amendment was passed long after those dead founders forgot to put something in the Constitution granting Women the right to vote. Section 3 of the 14th Amendment says YOU prolly shouldn't be in Congress now, Seditious Sally. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) February 3, 2022

For Republicans, the Constitution consists of ONLY 1st, 2nd Amendment. FYI, there are 27 Amendments: 12th: 1804

13th: 1865

14th: 1868

15th: 1870

16th: 1913

17th: 1913

18th: 1919

19th: 1920

20th: 1933

21st: 1933

22nd: 1951

23rd: 1961

24th: 1964

25th: 1967

26th: 1971

27th: 1992 — DOG LOVER (@RealDogLover10) February 2, 2022

“The Congress…shall propose amendments to this Constitution…which shall be valid to all intents and purposes, as part of this Constitution…”—Article V, U.S. Constitution Quite a low bar to ask GOP Reps to actually read the Constitution before commenting on it, but here we are — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) February 3, 2022

this is absolutely incorrect. the founders were so brilliant that they wrote it to be adaptable for future generations of americans. if you were educated you would know that. its never too late to go back to school. perhaps you should do that. — julie unruly (@julieunruly3) February 2, 2022

The Constitution is a process document. It describes how government is supposed to work, and was created for a nascent, growing nation. To state that it was meant to freeze us in that moment is deeply misguided; it ignores the plain text and our nation’s entire legal history. — Jeff Roush (@JeffRoushPoetry) February 4, 2022

Yep, Boebert doesn’t realize it, but she pretty much called to abolish the 2nd Amendment. What a Wild Wild West we’re living in these days.