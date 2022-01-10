lauren boebert
Lauren Boebert Tried To Complain About Voting Rights And Got A Lesson In The American Revolution

Rootin’ tootin’ Rep. Lauren Boebert recently tweeted some gibberish and received an Internet earful for it. She previously confused John and Samuel Adams, too, but if you thought she would brush up on her U.S. history as a result, you were not correct. Boebert can’t help herself, as well, so she complained today after New York City’s watershed decision to let non-citizens vote.

Granted, this move only applies to local elections. No one who’s affected by this decision will be able to vote for the next U.S. president without first becoming a citizen. Still, Boebert railed against the measure with an inaccurate tweet to complain about Democrats.

“Democrats want 7,000,000,000 people to be able to elect the US President,” Boebert tweeted. “They want zero boundaries and zero rules. New York City has now even made it legal for non-citizens to vote in elections. No one except for living US citizens should be voting in US elections.”

Naturally, people came for her because Boebert didn’t even read up on the measure’s specifics. She’s also disregarding the “no taxation without representation” phrase that surfaced in the American Revolution in response to the Stamp Act of 1765. Boebert’s also not paying attention to how working non-citizens of the U.S. do pay taxes where they live, so they should be able to vote on their representatives.

Boebert famously passed the GED exam in lieu of completing high school. This didn’t stop people from pouncing on her because, after all, she is a U.S. lawmaker. People are also wondering why she believes that Democrats want almost every person on the planet to vote, since she rattled off a number that’s close to the global population.

Well, at least these responses are not as messy as the goat-photo reactions, so there’s that.

