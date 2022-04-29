lauren-boebert.jpg
Lauren Boebert’s Falling All Over Herself For Attention From Elon Musk, Who’s Ignoring Her, And It’s So Awkward

It’s fair to say that Elon Musk and Lauren Boebert are pretty obsessed with Twitter. After all, one doesn’t decide to plunk down $44 billion to own a social media platform, which one can use for free, without sheer fascination at work. Boebert, as well, spends an inordinate amount of time on Twitter, which seems to be her favorite place for self-owns. This week, however, Elon has had so much fun while tweeting about what else he’d like to buy (and of course he tossed a cocaine joke in there), but that’s not the most bizarre thing involving these two and Twitter.

Rather, Boebert seems pretty fixated upon receiving attention from Elon. Ever since he started making noises about buying Twitter, she’s been tweeting at him with praise about his free speech absolutism. She tags him and sometimes directly responds to his tweets, and it’s very odd.

And Elon has, uh, not been responding to her.

On Friday, Lauren made a new bid for the Tesla CEO’s attention. This happened when Elon decided to declare that “[t]he far left hates everyone, themselves included!”

Boebert hopped onboard with a response: “Misery loves company!”

Again, Elon did not directly acknowledge Boebert, but there might be some shade here: “But I’m no fan of the far right either. Let’s have less hate and more love.”

Yup, the discomfort is fairly palpable…

