It’s fair to say that Elon Musk and Lauren Boebert are pretty obsessed with Twitter. After all, one doesn’t decide to plunk down $44 billion to own a social media platform, which one can use for free, without sheer fascination at work. Boebert, as well, spends an inordinate amount of time on Twitter, which seems to be her favorite place for self-owns. This week, however, Elon has had so much fun while tweeting about what else he’d like to buy (and of course he tossed a cocaine joke in there), but that’s not the most bizarre thing involving these two and Twitter.

Rather, Boebert seems pretty fixated upon receiving attention from Elon. Ever since he started making noises about buying Twitter, she’s been tweeting at him with praise about his free speech absolutism. She tags him and sometimes directly responds to his tweets, and it’s very odd.

.@ElonMusk being named to Twitter’s Board of Directors is just the start. 2022 is the year that we take back our country. The tide is turning. The Left took it way too far and common sense people who love this country are taking back what is ours. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 5, 2022

Our government spends over $4 trillion per year on doing nothing productive & yet the libs are mad @ElonMusk didn't solve world hunger with $44 billion. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 27, 2022

Has Hunter been asking you for favors? — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 28, 2022

.@ElonMusk now literally owns the libs. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 25, 2022

I think we can assume @ElonMusk is a master at chess. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 25, 2022

Elizabeth Warren said that @ElonMusk buying Twitter is dangerous to our democracy. I think claiming you're a Native American solely for your own professional and political gain is dangerous to our democracy, Senator Karen. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 26, 2022

And Elon has, uh, not been responding to her.

On Friday, Lauren made a new bid for the Tesla CEO’s attention. This happened when Elon decided to declare that “[t]he far left hates everyone, themselves included!”

The far left hates everyone, themselves included! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2022

Boebert hopped onboard with a response: “Misery loves company!”

Misery loves company! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 29, 2022

Again, Elon did not directly acknowledge Boebert, but there might be some shade here: “But I’m no fan of the far right either. Let’s have less hate and more love.”

But I’m no fan of the far right either. Let’s have less hate and more love. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2022

Yup, the discomfort is fairly palpable…

You do see how he said he’s not a fan of the far right, being you, either — MC (@Connellmh) April 29, 2022