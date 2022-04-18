Rootin’ tootin Lauren Boebert couldn’t help herself on Easter. She had to stir the pot, but shockingly enough, she didn’t post a photo of her family posing with guns. That previous bit led the owner of Shooter’s Grill to act all kinds of triggered when SNL responded with a parody sketch of Boebert’s Rifle Republican ways, and cast member Chloe Fineman subsequently described Lauren’s freakout as belonging to an “actual clown.”

So, Boebert kind-of played it safe for this holiday, but she did decide to throw a grenade into Twitter before walking away. Yet she did, as is customary for her, show off that she (as with the constitution) hasn’t studied up on the source material. And of course, Boebert used this to rail against Covid lockdowns, which are, uh, completely nonexistent at this point in the U.S.

“Jesus did not comply with lockdowns,” Boebert merrily tweeted. “Happy Easter!”

Jesus did not comply with lockdowns. Happy Easter! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 17, 2022

Alright, so this might have been some kind of play on Jesus rising and busting out of the cave, but at the same time, Boebert attributed her own beliefs without (again) studying what she’s tweeting about. Twitter had the receipts for her (along with a “Read your Bible”) while pointing toward a plague reference and how some kind of lockdown/plague practice was a biblical thing. As one user pointed out (with a translation that varies), Leviticus 13:46 sure as heck had a process in place for plague mitigation.

Uh… Leviticus 13:46 He shall remain unclean all the days during which he has the infection; he is unclean. He shall live alone; his dwelling shall be outside the camp. — 🐾 Ліберальне щеня 🐾 (@liberalpuppy) April 17, 2022

From there, people piled on to point out Boebert’s inconsistencies, including how Jesus didn’t bear arms, which would probably sting if Boebert had been reading her replies. Does she do so? She’ll never tell.

Jesus was Jewish and believed in helping the poor, and let’s be honest.. Jesus was as liberal as it gets. — Raelyn🇺🇦🌻 (@raerayoflight) April 17, 2022

You're right. He also welcomed the weary traveler/immigrant, fed them, gave them clothes–all things you are against. — Stagger & Lurch 🇺🇦 (@StaggernLurch) April 17, 2022

Jesus never owned a gun, never criticized gays (yes they existed then), served the sick and poor, accepted refugees, and believed people should give their wealth away to care for the 'least of these.' Basically he was for everything you're against. — Leslieoo7 🌻🇺🇦 (@Leslieoo7) April 17, 2022

Jesus also loved the poor and downtrodden.

Jesus told us to feed the hungry.

Jesus told us to shelter the stranger. Read your Bible. — jeanw 💙 (@jeanwendland) April 17, 2022

Jesus did not say anything about abortions being a sin

Happy Easter — William Buecker (@wcbuecker) April 17, 2022

– Jesus' parents were demanded to come to Bethlehem to be counted, they complied

– Jesus said "Render unto Caesar what is Caesars" thus advocating complying with taxes

– The bible literally says in Romans 13:3-4 to do what the government tells you Go back to School, ANY SCHOOL! — DO Right vs BE Right (@JohnnyNasheo) April 17, 2022

Jesus also didn't steal 22 grand from his own campaign for travel expenses. What's your point? — Eric A (@culdesacfan) April 17, 2022

How does it feel to be the dumbest member of Congress?https://t.co/SF6gc2rESe pic.twitter.com/hEo6zGu8Oy — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) April 17, 2022

where the fuck is there a lockdown — Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) April 17, 2022

And this “Jesus was about the resurrection, not the insurrection” tweet is here for wordplay.