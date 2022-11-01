Lauren Boebert has been hitting the campaign trail hard with only one week left to go before Election Day. Her reelection bid might actually be in jeopardy, given that her rival, Adam Frisch, has reportedly achieved a statistical tie. So, there’s lots of rootin’ and tootin’ to be done before November 7, and part of that time led to a what appears to be a freedom-themed Trunk or Treat-style event in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.

Things got political, which is no surprise, but the Rifle Republican decided to turn the candy-collecting custom into a lesson on taxation while posting photos. “Happy Halloween! Enjoy this time with your friends and family,” Boebert tweeted. “Parents don’t forget to teach your kids about taxes by taking a portion of their loot! Let me know how much they think is fair. Hint: It’s much less than what Democrats take.”

Happy Halloween! Enjoy this time with your friends and family. Parents don’t forget to teach your kids about taxes by taking a portion of their loot! Let me know how much they think is fair. Hint: It’s much less than what Democrats take. pic.twitter.com/DaIXrL3ICq — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) October 31, 2022

Never mind that kids and parents share everything anyway, and these kids are gonna pass out after having a sugar high and major crash, so it’s all very silly. Still, Boebert wants to be contentious about Halloween, and this is leading to the same effect as when she tried to lecture Twitter followers about church vs. state or called for ending the Education Department. People rarely forget to remind her about how she acquired a GED mere months before winning her congressional election. Again, there’s nothing wrong with a GED, but Boebert tends to readily hand out ammunition for roasting.

People were swift to hop onto Boebert with reminders that her paycheck essentially comes from taxpayers’ wallets. She has also spoken about growing up on welfare as an origin story of sorts, and an inspiration for attempting to change the future. Still, she’s apparently messy with her money trail, which led to reports that she paid restaurant bills with campaign dollars. So, there are accusations of hypocrisy here, along with mentions of Rick Scott backpeddling on a plan to increase taxes for low-income Americans.

People also offered up their actual insight in how they teach their own kids about taxes.

Hey @laurenboebert if you'd like to decline your salary which is paid for by our taxes, because taxing us somehow offends you please be our guest. The money could be much better spent on the American people than someone who tries to block anything that benefits us. — Lisa the Dreamer (@LisaJoy9) October 31, 2022

If your kid is rich in candy, you’ll get “tax breaks” with republicans hoping you’ll pay them directly & not the government. If you are candy poor, republicans will take all you have. Plus they’ll claim they need extra to give back to you later & steal that too. pic.twitter.com/GyNfmI3lTF — Mynmnobody 🇺🇸🏴‍☠️ (@PMynmnobody) October 31, 2022

Trump gave billionaire and corporations a cut from 35% down to 21%. Corporate taxes haven't been that low since 1939.

Tax cuts for middle income Americans averages out to $65 per person. VOTE ACCORDINGLY!!https://t.co/c5BMJemLIh — just Lori (@allogovnah) October 31, 2022

I’ve always withheld a portion of my kid’s allowance to teach them about taxes. Every three months we VOTE on how that money will be spent to benefit THE WHOLE FAMILY. Then they won’t grow up to be such selfish, whiney adults. My kids understand contributing for the common good — Dawn (@dafw333) October 31, 2022

I bet if you took 1-3 pieces of candy away from each kids’ 10 pieces candy, and told them it was so we could have a better country *for everyone,* I bet those kids would shock you. And, since **you grew up on welfare,** you should be thankful our families’ taxes supported YOU. — WaterBluSky 🌻 🇺🇦 (@MsMariaT) November 1, 2022

A few “trickle down” jokes surfaced as well.

Parents, just give all your candy to the richest kid in the neighborhood. Then tell your kid that the candy will just trickle down to them. — Johnny Science 🌎 🌊 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 🌻 (@JohnnyScience1) October 31, 2022

I taught my kids about Republican economics. Took all their candy. Promised I would use it to increase their allowance, but instead I just ate it all. Nothing "trickled down" except a couple stale tootsie rolls nobody wanted. — RK (@rickkeen) October 31, 2022

I just gave treats to the rich kids. I'm sure it will trickle down to the less fortunate.🙄 — LINDZEE (@WVUMAMA2) November 1, 2022

Boebert didn’t dress in costume for the above trunk-or-treat event, but she did do Halloween as Cruella de Vil in 2021.