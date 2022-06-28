Americans everywhere continue to feel apprehension over how 6 out of 9 Supreme Court justices feel that their religion should override a woman’s reproductive rights. Unsurprisingly, Lauren Boebert is on board with this sentiment as the GOP leans further and further into far-right territory. Boebert, who famously did not graduate high school and holds a GED, didn’t do too much brushing up on the U.S. Constitution ahead of (or during) duties as a lawmaker. At this point, she’s repeatedly demonstrated her (willful) lack of understanding about the Bill of Rights and the branches of government (as laid out by the First Amendment’s Establishment Clause ) and why those powers are so important to separate.

Speaking of which, Boebert also doesn’t believe in the separation of church and state as articulated by Founding Father Thomas Jefferson, who sang the praises of the “wall of separation between Church & State,” a principle that’s been referred to time and time again, including by Supreme Court Hugo Black, who stressed (in Everson v. Board of Education) how the “wall must be kept high and impregnable.” Boebert ain’t listening to that, and as the rootin’ tootin’ congresswoman visited Cornerstone Christian Center over the weekend to declare, “The church is supposed to direct the government.”

“I’m tired of this separation of church and state junk.” Lauren Boebert went full theocracy, and proclaimed, “The church is supposed to direct the government” per the founding fathers. pic.twitter.com/XW5nXZZ6r8 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 27, 2022

Yep, she really said that, and as Mediaite notes, it got worse:

“The reason we had so many overreaching regulations in our nation is because the church complied. The church is supposed to direct the government. The government is not supposed to direct the church. That is not how our Founding Fathers intended it. And I’m tired of this separation of church and state junk that’s not in the Constitution. It was in a stinking letter and it means nothing like what they say it does.”

There’s no telling how Boebert seized upon that claim of the “stinking letter,” which apparently refers to Jefferson’s position on the subject within that letter. “I contemplate with sovereign reverence that act of the whole American people which declares that their legislature should make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof,” he wrote in 1802. “[T]hus building a wall of separation between Church and State.”

Boebert isn’t even buying the plain language of what Jefferson proclaimed. “The government is here to secure your freedom, not run your life,” she also tweeted.

The government is here to secure your freedom, not run your life. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) June 27, 2022

This is also coming from someone who can’t keep Samuel Adams and John Adams separate in her mind. And guess what? June 28 is Boebert’s primary day, so keep your eyes peeled for drama.