On Wednesday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a passionate, even witty address to Congress, in which he asked for more aid for his nation in their fight against Russian forces. It was well-received by both sides of the aisle. But not everyone appreciated it. A smattering of MAGA Republicans spoke out against Zelensky even before his speech, among them Marjorie Taylor Greene. But at least she wasn’t caught acting like spoiled brats like her two former besties, Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz.

ZELENSKYY now walking in to a huge applause from both sides of the aisle. Some members raising a Ukraine flag. Spotted not clapping: Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz. Boebert sat back down before the applause was over. — Ursula Perano (@UrsulaPerano) December 22, 2022

As per The Daily Beast, Zelensky receiving warm applause for spending much of the last year lording over a war zone, giving the Russians a what-fer and turning what Vladimir Putin and gang thought would be a quick reclaiming of long-lost territory into an ever-increasing disaster. Most stood and rapturously applauded as Zelensky entered the chamber. Boebert and Gaetz did not. They stayed in their seats, even played around on their phones as Zelensky delivered his historic address.

Boebert doesn’t seem too interested in the speech pic.twitter.com/grOEaxwtZd — Acyn (@Acyn) December 22, 2022

At least they cleared one incredibly low bar: They didn’t heckle him, as some predicted. Boebert has a history of being a childish, immature brat during addresses by figures she doesn’t like. Both she and Greene heckled President Joe Biden during his State of the Union earlier this year, though only Boebert did so as he was speaking about his dead son, Beau.

Greene was not seen sitting with Boebert and Gaetz, with whom she used to be closely aligned. Right now Boebert and Greene are feuding, trading insults and further underlining how the GOP is in disarray in the wake of the “red wave” that failed to materialize during the midterms. Greene’s not only tussling with Boebert; she’s also come for Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, who has urged his party to continue to help Ukraine stave off Russian forces, whose defeat he sees as imperative for world peace.

During his speech, Zelensky said that while Ukraine was “alive and kicking,” the fight is far from over, and that they still need artiellery to fight against the “tyranny” of Russian forces. “Your money is not charity,” he told Congress. “It’s an investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way.”

