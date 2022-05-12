Rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert recently got busted for paying rent and utilities with her campaign funds. She’s also very quick to judge people who struggle with student loans, so it probably wouldn’t surprise you learn that she’s also (allegedly) hypocritical when it comes to running her own business and placing a priority on paying employees. That business would be Shooter’s Grill, located in Rifle, Colorado.

Boebert’s long made it known that she encourages her wait staff to carry guns on their person while they work, which probably makes her feel like a very cool boss. However, Mother Jones published a report, in which several of the freshman congresswoman’s employees reveal that she’s kind-of a nightmare. According to those who tangled with Boebert, paychecks often ran late, and Boebert wasn’t around much unless she was posing for cameras. Apparently, all was pretty well with her disposition until the establishment became notorious, and then “I got to meet a new version of her that is a monster.” Here’s more about Boebert’s allegedly backwards priorities:

Multiple employees say that they were paid in cash, either out of the register or from Boebert’s husband’s wallet, without any taxes deducted. While many workers were struggling to make ends meet, they say Boebert spent exorbitant sums on breast implants, private schooling for her sons, and a new Cadillac Escalade. They describe her as alternately absent, showing up only when news crews were at the restaurant, or demanding. “If she would come into the restaurant,” one former employee tells me, “everyone just knew we were just gonna have a bad day, because she would just walk around and nitpick.”

Interestingly enough, Mother Jones does point toward a previously known story that’s worth addressing here. That’d be the 2017 incident in which another Boebert-owned restaurant, Smokehouse 1776 (which has since shuttered), ended up catering a local rodeo, and 80 event attendees subsequently “came down with nausea and diarrhea.” In the aftermath, the county health department investigated and declared that this was down to “food poisoning from pork sliders,” and Boebert responded not with an apology but by penning a newspaper op-ed that accused the health department of botching the investigation with stool samples that were “improperly handled.” Boebert then blamed the fairgrounds crew for “the level of filth that was on the grandstands,” which she argued was the food poisoning culprit. What a racket.

(Via Mother Jones via Raw Story)