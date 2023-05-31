On Wednesday, nearly three years after he was formally charged in Los Angeles, Danny Masterson was found guilty in court of two cases of rape. The actor could face 30 years behind bars. Throughout the case, Masterson’s adherence to the Church of Scientology came up, with four of his accusers alleging that they were stalked and harassed by church affiliates. Former Scientologist-turned-critic Leah Remini even got involved, reacting after a mistrial late last year. She did the same after two of the charges against him ended in guilty verdicts.

The two guilty verdicts in the rape trial of celebrity Scientologist Danny Masterson are a relief. The women who survived Danny Masterson's predation are heroes. For years, they and their families have faced vicious attacks and harassment from Scientology and Danny's… — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) May 31, 2023

“The two guilty verdicts in the rape trial of celebrity Scientologist Danny Masterson are a relief,” Remini wrote on Twitter shortly after the news broke. She called those who “survived” Masterson’s actions “heroes” for having “soldiered on” amidst “vicious attacks and harassment from Scientology and Danny’s well-funded legal team.”

Of the three rape charges that went to trial, only two of them ended in a guilty verdict, namely two women he’s been convicted of raping in his Hollywood Hills home in 2003. A jury could not reach a verdict for a third person: a former girlfriend who accused him of raping her in 2001.

To her, Chrissie Bixler, Remini said, “I know Danny raped you; I know that Scientology tried to destroy you. However, this case would not have moved forward and resulted in two guilty verdicts if it were not for you.”

Remini also had plenty to say about the Church of Scientology. While she admitted they were “not formal defendants,” they did, she claimed, “played a significant role in obstructing justice in this case and other instances of sexual violence.”

She also offered them a stern warning, writing, “This case is just the beginning of our plan to hold them accountable.”

