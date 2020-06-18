The Los Angeles District Attorney’s filing of rape charges against Danny Masterson were surprising, to say the least. This development arrived over two-and-a-half years after Netflix fired him from The Ranch due to raised awareness of sexual assault allegations against him that sourced back to the early aughts. Those legal cases had stalled out in the court system, but no more. The practicing Scientologist is now formally charged with three counts of felony rape, and although his arrest was followed by his posting of a $3.3 million bail, he could face 45 years behind bars if convicted. Ex-Scientologist Leah Remini is overjoyed that the wheels of justice are moving against Masterson.

“Finally, victims are being heard when it comes to Scientology! Praise the lord!” Remini tweeted. “This is just the beginning Scientology, your days of getting away with it is coming to an end! #justice #scientologytheaftermath.”

In 2017, Remini helped raise public awareness of the cases against the That ’70s Show actor by interviewing multiple Masterson accusers on her documentary TV series. In 2019, four of these women then filed a lawsuit against the actor and the Church of Scientology. The women alleged that they were stalked and harassed because they went to police with their accusations against Masterson. The lawsuit’s claims strongly resembled those made by other opponents of Scientology about the organization’s alleged use of “fair game” retaliation practices against perceived enemies.

Remini has been vocal in illuminating “fair game” as a tactic since breaking away from Scientology in 2013. After doing so, she not only published a memoir (Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology) but also hosted three seasons of the Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath A&E docuseries, which landed the 2017 Emmy for Outstanding Informational Series or Special. As for Masterson, his attorney continues to maintain that his client is innocent and will be exonerated of the rape charges.