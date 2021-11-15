Well, Steve Bannon won’t be side-eyeing Marjorie Taylor Greene on his “War Room” podcast anytime soon because, Steve Bannon is actually under arrest by the FBI. The former Trump chief strategist turned himself in at the FBI Washington Field Office on Monday following multiple contempt of charges for ignoring the subpoena from the House committee that’s investigating the January 6 insurrection. Upon his arrival at Arrest City, the scene was remarkable. Bannon (who has freely admitted that he did, in fact, help to plot the failed MAGA coup) looked quite pleased with himself.

Bannon also uncharacteristically looked as though he’d even washed his hair for the occasion, which should give James Carville more fodder for commentary. Oh hey, and this very unsubtle “Coup Plotter’ sign lingered in the background.

As CNN’s Jim Acosta and The Daily Beast’s Zachary Petrizzo both reported on Twitter, Bannon showed up (and he was indeed smiling) while a protestor brandished this sign.

Bannon arrives to turn himself in for arraignment. A protester appears to have a “coup plotter” sign behind him. pic.twitter.com/VbDnbPPwOW — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 15, 2021

A smiling Steve Bannon turned himself in this morning while a protester held up a “coup plotter” sign in the background. pic.twitter.com/lr83rPkjQB — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) November 15, 2021

The sign even managed to distract attention from Bannon’s freshly showered (for him) appearance and his “air of suave sophistication.”

So… apparently Bannon could bother with a shower on arraignment day… #CoupPlotter https://t.co/vQUVRD5UnB — Venture Capital (@kelly2277) November 15, 2021

No word on whether protestor thinks "coup plotter" is a bad thing or not, but one thing is certain; you can put Steve Bannon in prison, but you can't take away his air of suave sophistication. https://t.co/sbhyYJ0i54 — Patrick Forgot The Scary Halloween Name Sullivan (@SullyInStLouie) November 15, 2021

Here’s some footage from the scene (courtesy of CNN’s Manu Raju):

Bannon surrenders after indictment on Friday pic.twitter.com/2w5dBMUY8A — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 15, 2021

The #CoupPlotter hashtag immediately took off.

Bannon surrendering this morning and someone holding a sign saying Coup Plotter is all I needed to see today. Happy Monday! — Shelby *Recovering Republican* Fully Vaccinated (@cannabananaRN) November 15, 2021