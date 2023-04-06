It seems like only yesterday that conservatives were mad about Bud Light cans, and that’s because it was yesterday. However, in surprisingly quick fashion, Fox News and its right-wing viewers are already furious about a new change: The updated lyrics to “Kiss The Girl” in Disney’s live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid.

The live-action film has already been a lightning rod for conservative scorn thanks to Halle Bailey being cast in the lead role of Ariel, prompting Josh Gad to call out “racist trolls.” And now it’s back on Fox’s radar. The controversy stems from composer Alan Menkin, who wrote the music for the original animated film, revealing to Vanity Fair that he adjusted the lyrics so the song respects Ariel’s boundaries.

“There are some lyric changes in ‘Kiss the Girl’ because people have gotten very sensitive about the idea that [Prince Eric] would, in any way, force himself on [Ariel],” Menken said.

That was enough for Fox News to get all worked up. Via The Daily Beast:

On Thursday, the film’s “woke lyrics” debate made it to Fox News, where one anchor cringingly joked, “The Little Mermaid used to sing ‘up where they walk, up whether they run,’ now she might sing ‘up where they woke!’”

Fox’s predictable response was roundly roasted on Twitter, especially considering the network was whining about the wrong song.

our society had a decent run pic.twitter.com/Xpb1wUtZI0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 6, 2023

"The Little Mermaid used to sing 'up where they walk, up whether they run,' now she might sing 'up where they woke!' It's not even that song they're changing! pic.twitter.com/NRmcgWR9c3 — Lis Power (@LisPower1) April 6, 2023

However, it should be noted that non-conservative Little Mermaid fans are puzzled by the lyrics change.

“I’m telling u NOBODY thought kiss the girl was implying this stuff!!?” tweeted one Disney fan.

I’m telling u NOBODY thought kiss the girl was implying this stuff!!? https://t.co/2THp2QCicL — ✰ 𝕟𝕠𝕥 𝕒 𝕕𝕚𝕤𝕟𝕖𝕪 𝕡𝕣𝕚𝕟𝕔𝕖𝕤𝕤 ✰ (@ProDumbBlonde) April 5, 2023

Meanwhile, others noted that the lyrics change missed the forest for the trees.

“Looool the movie is about a woman who literally has to give up her voice and be mute to get a man,” Jezebel editor-in-chief Laura Bassett tweeted. “I don’t think changing the f*cking kiss the girl lyrics is going to make it a bastion of progressivism.”

(Via The Daily Beast)