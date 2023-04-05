Disney’s live-action version of The Little Mermaid film is nearly here. With Halle Bailey cast as Princess Ariel and Melissa McCarthy stepping into the role of Ursula, the movie has fans stoked, especially younger ones. But the cast could have had another big name amongst its all-star cast.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Marshall revealed that Harry Styles was nearly a part of the cast. Although fellow Brit Jonah Hauer-King is set to portray the character Prince Eric, Marshall shared that he was initially in talks with the “As It Was” singer for the part.

“We met with him. He was lovely. What a wonderful guy. But at the end of the day, he really felt like he wanted to go off and do the movies that he ended up doing, which were sort of darker,” said Marshall.

Those darker films in question included the drama/sci-fi/thriller Don’t Worry Darling.

“For a lot of young musical people like Harry, you’re trying to carve your way, and you don’t wanna be seen as a singer, necessarily,” said Marshall. “That’s why he was really looking to do something not in the musical genre, to really stretch himself. It was really a fun idea to play with, but in the end, I always think things happen for a reason. I’m so happy to have two young, new people in the film.”

The Little Mermaid arrives to theaters on May 26.