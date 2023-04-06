Travis Tritt 148th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs 2022
Travis Tritt Proudly Declared He’s Boycotting Anheuser-Busch And Claimed ‘Many Other Artists’ Are, Too (But They Won’t Admit It)

Recently, Bud Light debuted a new ad campaign featuring trans activist and TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney. Anheuser-Busch has consequently come under fire (literally) from Kid Rock, who expressed his dissatisfaction with the partnership by shooting some rounds into Bud Light cans. Now, Travis Tritt, a Grammy-winning country star whose commercial and critical peak came in the ’90s, has joined the conversation.

On Twitter yesterday (April 5), Tritt declared he’s boycotting Anheuser-Busch, writing, “I will be deleting all Anheuser-Busch products from my tour hospitality rider. I know many other artists who are doing the same.” He added, “Other artists who are deleting Anheuser-Busch products from their hospitality rider might not say so in public for fear of being ridiculed and cancelled. I have no such fear.”

He also shared a graphic showing a bunch of Anheuser-Busch brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Rolling Rock, and many others. Additionally, he made note of a campaign Jack Daniels had with drag queens.

Tritt later added, “In full disclosure, I was on a tour sponsored by Budweiser in the 90’s. That was when Anheuser-Busch was American owned. A great American company that later sold out to the Europeans and became unrecognizable to the American consumer. Such a shame.”

Of the Mulvaney partnership, an Anheuser-Busch spokesperson recently said, “Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics.”

